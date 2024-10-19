THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER to End Performances at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to a Facebook post from host and creator Susie Mosher, the weekly variety show The Lineup will no longer be held at Birdland following their final performance on Tuesday, October 29th.

"BIRDLAND has decided to focus the downstairs theater programming on Jazz (it is, after all, The Jazz Corner of the World!) and offered us a place upstairs in a slot before Cast Party. We ultimately didn’t feel it was the right fit for THE LINEUP, so we are parting ways with deep love in our hearts," said Mosher in the post.

There is currently no word on plans for the future of The Lineup, but Mosher promises that there will be an announcement soon. "THE LINEUP will continue to mine and share the gifts of this brilliant, live performance community."

See the full post below:

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

About Susie Mosher

Susie Mosher – best known for her role in Broadway’s Hairspray and Off-Broadway’s long-running NEWSical! – grew up in San Diego, CA, and landed her first professional acting job as the youngest cast member in The Old Globe’s west coast premiere of Godspell. She has been thrilling audiences on both coasts with her own brand of heartfelt observation and fearless improv ever since. In the 80’s, Susie originated the role of “Dee Dee” in Suds: The Rocking Sixties Musical Soap Opera. Suds broke box office records in San Diego, and was followed by an Off-Broadway production. Soon after, Susie appeared in the original cast of the Off-Broadway hit Back to Bacharach and David, directed by her friend Kathy Najimy.

Throughout her career, Susie has worked steadily in film and TV, including guest roles on “Nurse Jackie,” “Without a Trace,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Veronica’s Closet,” “Snoops,” HBO’s “If These Walls Could Talk 2” (opposite Vanessa Redgrave), and a recurring role on Showtime’s original “The L Word.” Susie has appeared in numerous films including The Wedding Planner, Lost Souls, View from the Top, It’s Pat, and Bear City 2: The Proposal. Los Angeles and NYC audiences know Susie as “Pepper Cole,” a painfully optimistic lounge singer turned web entrepreneur, Cashino, the long-running cult hit multimedia show she co-created with John Boswell and Hope Royaltey. In 2010, Susie wrote and performed her critically-acclaimed solo show, The Great Daisy Theory.

In 2007, Susie fulfilled her childhood dream when she joined the Broadway cast of Hairspray, playing “Prudy Pingleton” for the final two years of its six-year run. Susie appeared in the world premiere of Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, directed by Gordon Greenberg, at the Goodspeed Opera House. She was a regular performer in the Drama Desk-nominated Off-Broadway hit NEWSical!

Susie co-wrote the new song “My Own Family” with Grammy, Tony and Emmy-winning composer Marc Shaiman, which will be released this fall.

Comments