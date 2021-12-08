THE HOLIDAY SPECIAL To Play The Green Room 42

Greeting cards have all been sent and you've been invited to The Green Room 42 and Michael Anthony Theatrical's "Holiday Special" this year! Join in to celebrate Christmas music and the holiday season, bringing together a jolly bunch singing your favorite classics, the "holiday specials," and jingles that will make you want to stand up, dance and sing along all night! This immersive performance will play a one-night engagement at The Green Room 42 on Friday, December 17th at 9:30pm.

The evening will feature performances by Kirsten Ayala (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown,) Marley Armstrong (MAT's The Music of: Waitress, MAT's The Music of: Adele,) Briana Brooks (1st National Tour of Once On This Island, Beauty and the Beast,) Quentin Bruno (The Voice: France, MAT's The Music of: Adele,) Kate Coffey (MAT's The Music of: Adele, Change My Mind at American Music Theatre Project,) Jessica De Maria (Falsettos, Once,) Sarah Dearstyne (Bandstand National Tour,) Shannen Doyle (The Addams Family, Little Women,) Eddie Falshaw (Law and Order: Organized Crime, Spring Awakening,) Jon Gluckner (MAT's The Music of: Adele, MAT's Let Me Be Your Star,) Tali Golergant (Carrie The Musical, Les Miserables,) Will Harden (Retrograph,) Eli David Hamilton (54 Sings: Olivia Rodrigo, Tuck Everlasting,) Mattie Tucker Joyner (MAT's The Music of: Ghost,) Emily Kay (MAT's The Music of: Adele, MAT's Let Me Be Your Star,) Kayla Leacock (MAT's Porgy and Bess, MAT's Heathers, The Musical,) Lindsey Litka (MAT's The Music of: Waitress, Heathers,) Lauren McCoig (A Funny Thing...Forum, Sweeney Todd,) Nadia Ra'Shaun (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, Hair,) Carolina Rial (The Voice,) Samantha Sayah (Once,) and Jake Schuster (West Side Story, Spring Awakening.) This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino and musically supervised by Skyler Fortgang.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.