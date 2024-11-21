THE ELLIOT & KAREN 3RD EVER SUPERFUN HOLIDAY THING! Announced At The Triad Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join downtown favorites Karen Mack (Those Girls, 54 Below Sings, one pro reading of Wicked before it got all famous) and Elliot Roth (Our Sinatra, A Christmas Carol at the Pearl Theater) as they bring the swing uptown, kicking off the festive season with tunes both holiday & NOT-at-all-holiday, from Bing Crosby to Kylie Minogue and then some.

This special annual one-nighter celebrates the mixed and many moods of this time of year, with a new set of songs, stories, and a killer band to bring you back from your post-Thanksgiving feasty naps. Plus lots of harmony & humor, special guest Noah Ginsburg, probably advice for leftovers, possibly cookies, a nod to latke etiquette, and the first night of Whamageddon. You should come.

As December 1st also marks World AIDS Day, a portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to charity.

Sunday December 1st at 7pm (doors 6:30pm)

Elliot & Karen's Third Ever Superfun Holiday Thing

Upstairs at The Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd St. NYC (btw B'way & Columbus)

Tickets on sale now: https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=3157D4B8-C6F0-5A79-A23BB868234C4495

BroadwayWorld.com nominees for Best Duo Show 2022

Please Note: the venue has a 2-beverage minimum per person - non-alcoholic beverages are available & major credit cards are accepted, advance tickets strongly suggested

Approx Running Time: 75 Minutes

