THE ELLIOT & KAREN 3RD EVER SUPERFUN HOLIDAY THING! Announced At The Triad Theatre

As December 1st also marks World AIDS Day, a portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to charity.

By: Nov. 21, 2024
Join downtown favorites Karen Mack (Those Girls, 54 Below Sings, one pro reading of Wicked before it got all famous) and Elliot Roth (Our Sinatra, A Christmas Carol at the Pearl Theater) as they bring the swing uptown, kicking off the festive season with tunes both holiday & NOT-at-all-holiday, from Bing Crosby to Kylie Minogue and then some.

This special annual one-nighter celebrates the mixed and many moods of this time of year, with a new set of songs, stories, and a killer band to bring you back from your post-Thanksgiving feasty naps. Plus lots of harmony & humor, special guest Noah Ginsburg, probably advice for leftovers, possibly cookies, a nod to latke etiquette, and the first night of Whamageddon. You should come.

Sunday December 1st at 7pm (doors 6:30pm)

Upstairs at The Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd St. NYC (btw B'way & Columbus)

Tickets on sale now: https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=3157D4B8-C6F0-5A79-A23BB868234C4495

BroadwayWorld.com nominees for Best Duo Show 2022

Please Note: the venue has a 2-beverage minimum per person - non-alcoholic beverages are available & major credit cards are accepted, advance tickets strongly suggested

Approx Running Time: 75 Minutes




