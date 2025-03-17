THE DOZEN DIVAS SHOW Comes To The Triad Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dorothy Bishop will return to the stage with her acclaimed one-woman show, "The Dozen Divas Show” at Triad Theatre in New York City. On March 28, this not-to-be-missed event will benefit Broadway Cares in collaboration with the Imperial Court of New York City. All proceeds going directly to this vital charity supporting the LGBTQ community.

After a successful tour of Florida and Mexico, Dorothy is back to delight audiences with her hilarious performances and spot-on impressions of icons like Stevie Nicks, Barbra Streisand, and Madonna. With nominations for both Broadway World and MAC Awards, Dorothy's show is renowned for its live costume changes, stunning vocals, and even the occasional cameo from her tiny Chihuahua, Luther.

Expect an evening filled with laughter, music, and fabulousness, as the Imperial Court will also be in attendance, bringing even more divas to the stage! Don't miss your chance to experience this unforgettable night of entertainment while supporting a worthy cause.

Tickets available in advance at triadnyc.com or at the door.

