Oct. 20, 2022  
THE BOO-STED SHOW: HALLOWEEN WITH BUSTED to be Presented at The Green Room 42 This Month

The Green Room 42 will present The Boo-Sted Show: Halloween with Busted on Monday, October 31st at 9:30pm. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

Busted delivers her usual brand of "low impact drag" where the goal is to never break a sweat. This is NOT "RuPaul's Drag Race" and NO ONE came to slay but you will laugh and share in her unique take on life and drag. Complete with song!

Busted has crawled and clawed her way through the New York City drag scene bit by bit, inch by inch, year after year and still has nothing to show for it. One dress, one wig, broken shoes and a broken dream, but she's still going strong. You've seen her on all the social medias and hard to find channels like HERE.tv and even low budget films like Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate. This is her Debut at the Green Room 42.

Food & Beverage Voucher
While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.


ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.

 Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.


