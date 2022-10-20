THE BOO-STED SHOW: HALLOWEEN WITH BUSTED to be Presented at The Green Room 42 This Month

The Green Room 42 will present The Boo-Sted Show: Halloween with Busted on Monday, October 31st at 9:30pm. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

Busted delivers her usual brand of "low impact drag" where the goal is to never break a sweat. This is NOT "RuPaul's Drag Race" and NO ONE came to slay but you will laugh and share in her unique take on life and drag. Complete with song!

Busted has crawled and clawed her way through the New York City drag scene bit by bit, inch by inch, year after year and still has nothing to show for it. One dress, one wig, broken shoes and a broken dream, but she's still going strong. You've seen her on all the social medias and hard to find channels like HERE.tv and even low budget films like Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate. This is her Debut at the Green Room 42.

Food & Beverage Voucher

The ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food.



