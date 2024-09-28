News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE ANDERSON BROTHERS PLAY HENRY MANCINI Set For Birdland Next Month

Performances will be held October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 @ 5:30pm and October 24 @ 8:30pm.

Grammy-winning Juilliard graduates and identical twins Peter & Will Anderson will explore the music of Henry Mancini with a fascinating narrative, entertaining images, and live performance with their all-star ensemble including pianist Dalton Ridenhour, trumpeter Joe Boga, bassist Neal Miner, and drummer Paul Wells

One of the greatest composers in the history of film, Henri Mancini composed "Moon River," "Days of Wine and Roses," "The Pink Panther Theme," and "Theme from Peter Gunn."

The Anderson brothers have been featured soloists on the Broadway stage, the Kennedy Center, Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, live on Garrison Keillor's A Prairie Home Companion Radio Program, and can be heard on the soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks. www.PeterAndWillAnderson.com

The Anderson Brothers play Henry Mancini

October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 @ 5:30pm
October 24 @ 8:30pm
The Birdland Theater, 315 W 44th St, NYC
Tickets: https://www.birdlandjazz.com/tm-event/the-andersons-play-henry-mancini/




