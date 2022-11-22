Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE AMERICAN SONGBOOK ASSOCIATION AND CABARET SCENES CELEBRATES FRANK DAIN Will Play Chelsea Table + Stage

A star-studded evening is planned for the beloved editor of CABARET SCENES Magazine.

Nov. 22, 2022  

The American Songbook Association and Cabaret Scenes celebrates
Frank Dain
and his 20 years as Editor-In-Chief
of Cabaret Scenes Magazine


The very best of cabaret talent joins forces to honor Frank Dain, who works tirelessly and successfully towards the preservation and promotion of classic American music, in performance, administration, and print.
Featuring performances by
Aaron Lee Battle, Natalie Douglas, Carla Gordon, Jeff Harnar, David LaMarr, Kathleen Landis, Karen Mason, Tanya Moberly, Carolyn Montgomery, Sidney Myer Mark Nadler, KT Sullivan, Lisa Viggiano, Lennie Watts, and the recently added artists Marieann Meringolo, Celia Berk, as well as the legendary Marilyn Maye.


Frank Dain has worked for Cabaret Scenes magazine since 2002, has been its editor since 2003. He is also the treasurer of the American Songbook Association. He is on the board of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) and is on the Advisory Board of the Mabel Mercer Foundation. As a vocalist, he has performed at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Café Pierre, and the Waldorf Astoria with pianist Kathleen Landis, as well as in cabaret rooms across NYC. He has also performed at the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret Conventions in NYC and Philadelphia. As a graphic designer, he has providing PR materials for cabaret artists and Off-Broadway productions.


Sunday, December 4 at 6:00 PM
Chelsea Table + Stage
152 W. 26 Street, NYC


Ringside seating is $69, Premium seats are $49, and general seating is $29. There is a livestream option available for $29. For tickets, please visit www.chelseatableandstage.com
American Songbook Association Inc. (ASA)-a 501(c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in New York State-seeks to preserve, promote, and advance the legacy of American popular music, the Great American Songbook (classic and new), and the unique art form of cabaret. The ASA publishes the long-established Cabaret Scenes magazine, conducts educational programs in New York City public schools, and creates performances serving its audience of seniors, students, and others. They strive to inspire, transform, empower, and create torchbearers for future generations so they may understand, appreciate, and embrace the historical and cultural importance of America's rich musical heritage. Please visit AmericanSongbookAssociation.org for more information.

Editor's note: Cabaret Scenes Magazine has been a part of my life since my arrival in New York in the early Nineties. It has always brought me pleasure and information, and I just love it. I'd like to congratulate Frank Dain for this honor, which he deserves, and wish him a great time on December 4th. The ASA has chosen wisely. Bravo, cheers, and well done, you! Sincerely, S. Mosher

November 22, 2022

After twenty years as the editor of Cabaret Scenes Magazine, Frank Dain is being honored with a one-night-only concert featuring some of the greatest entertainers in the industry.
