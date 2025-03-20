THAT'S AMORE Returns to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present Broadway stars Donna Vivino, Analise Scarpaci, Rachel Zatcoff, and more in That’s Amore: Celebrating Italian-American History on April 15, 2025 at 7pm.

That’s Amore will celebrate Italian American music and tradition, featuring popular songs you know and love like “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “Mambo Italiano,” and “Fly Me To The Moon.” Come sing along, and relive memories of Old Napoli! You won’t want to miss this fun-filled evening.

The night will feature solos from Broadway and TV’s best Italian American singers, including Bella DeNapoli (The Voice), Raquel Nobile Fernandez (Yiddish Fiddler), Anthony Festa (Miss Saigon National Tour, Wicked National Tour), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda), Donna Vivino (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Hairspray), Rachel Zatcoff (Phantom of the Opera, Yiddish Fiddler), and Jared Zirilli (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Lysistrata Jones). Music direction by Charles Santoro (MJ, Mrs. Doubtfire, School of Rock).

That’s Amore: Celebrating Italian American History plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 15, 2025 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51.50(includes $6.50 in fees) - $62.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) Premiums are $101.00 (includes $11 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Comments