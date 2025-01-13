TAMMY FAYMOUS Show Comes to Parkside Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Parkside Lounge will present New York's riotous and raucous hairy-chested, live singing drag queen TAMMY FAYMOUS with her band THE BAKKER BOYS! In a moment when drag is everywhere and seeing mainstream recognition thanks to "RuPaul's Drag Race," Tammy is desperately attempting to break that status quo in a movement to “MDFA: Make Drag Fun Again.” A misfit and rogue outsider, her no-holds-barred approach to drag and take no prisoners attitude when it comes to performing is what makes her a star (in her mind, at least).

“I'm just so tickled pink to finally be given a weekend slot at a time when people should be still sober,” Faymous said in a statement. “Remembering my show may not be the best thing for them, but at least I will be able to get my security deposit back this time.”

In between songs inspired by great female rockers and pop stars of yesterday and today, the drag disturber mixes and mingles with the audience, flirting with trade while telling stories of her own sordid travels in show business and New York City. Along with celebrated music director Darnell White, artists covered include Chappell Roan, Patti Smith, Lorde, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, Tove Lo, Alanis Morissette, Amy Winehouse and more. Her wig may be mess. Her makeup will most definitely be running. But one thing is for sure: Tammy puts on a damn good show.

Not for the faint of the heart or the easily disgusted, this show is not your baby's drag queen story hour ... so leave your kids at home! But please, bring your daddies.

TAMMY FAYMOUS & THE BAKKER BOYS play Parkside Lounge (317 East Houston Street, New York, New York) on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 8:00 pm. Early Bird: $10/ Advance: $15/ Door: $20

