Susan Mack Returns To Birdland October 13 With 'Tis Autumn

The one-night-only performance will be on October 13 at 7 p.m.

By: Oct. 05, 2025
Susan Mack Returns To Birdland October 13 With 'Tis Autumn Image
Award-winning vocalist Susan Mack returns to Birdland Jazz Club with her new show 'Tis Autumn for one night only, Monday, October 13 at 7 p.m.

Mack will celebrate the magic of the season, bringing fresh interpretations to beloved jazz standards, timeless gems from the Great American Songbook, and a few contemporary surprises.

A 2025 MAC Award winner for Best Female Vocalist and 2024 BroadwayWorld NYC Cabaret Award winner for Best Vocalist, Mack has captivated audiences with her seamless blend of jazz and cabaret. A lifelong New Yorker, she made the leap from the world of finance to the stage-an inspiring journey that has earned her critical acclaim and devoted fans.

She'll be sharing songs by Michel Legrand, Dizzy Gillespie, Burt Bacharach, Stevie Wonder, and more.

She will be joined by an all-star quartet:




