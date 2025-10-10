Susan Mack, Pasquale Grasso, and Carole J. Bufford Come to Birdland Jazz This Month

Highlights include Ron Carter’s New Jazz Trio and Foursight Quartet, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, and Jim Caruso’s Cast Party.
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their upcoming schedule of performances running October 13–26, 2025, showcasing an all-star lineup of acclaimed artists including Ron Carter, Susan Mack, Pasquale Grasso, Carole J. Bufford, The Bean Tones, Frank Catalano, and Evan Palazzo.
Upstairs at Birdland Jazz Club, audiences can experience performances by some of today’s most celebrated musicians. Legendary bassist Ron Carter continues his month-long residency with two engagements—Ron Carter’s New Jazz Trio (October 15–18) and Ron Carter’s Foursight Quartet (October 22–25)—featuring pianist Renee Rosnes, saxophonist Jimmy Greene, and drummer Payton Crossley.
Additional highlights include:
Susan Mack in ‘Tis Autumn (October 13, 7 PM)
Pasquale Grasso Quartet (October 14, 7 & 9:30 PM)
The Bean Tones (October 20, 7 PM)
Frank Catalano Quartet (October 21, 7 & 9:30 PM)
Champian Fulton & Klas Lindquist Present The Nonet (October 19 & 26, 5:30 PM)
The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra (October 19 & 26, 8:30 & 10:30 PM)
Weekly residencies return with Jim Caruso’s Cast Party (Mondays, 9:30 PM) and The Birdland Big Band (Fridays, 5:30 PM).
Downstairs at Birdland Theater, the lineup includes:
Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks (October 13–14 & 20–21, 5:30 & 8:30 PM)
David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band (October 15 & 22, 5:30 PM)
Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with special guests Jimmy Bruno & Pasquale Grasso (October 15) and Champian Fulton & Ken Peplowski (October 22)
Evan Palazzo & Friends (October 17–19, 7 & 9:30 PM)
The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band (October 16 & 23, 5:30 & 8:30 PM)
Carole J. Bufford in Daring Dames of the Silver Screen (October 24–26, 7 & 9:30 PM)
Located at 315 West 44th Street in Manhattan’s Theater District, Birdland is one of the world’s most iconic jazz venues, presenting performances nightly by leading artists across jazz, swing, and cabaret. There is a $20 food and drink minimum per person for all shows.
For tickets and the full schedule, visit birdlandjazz.com.
