Susan Mack, Pasquale Grasso, and Carole J. Bufford Come to Birdland Jazz This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their upcoming schedule of performances running October 13–26, 2025, showcasing an all-star lineup of acclaimed artists including Ron Carter, Susan Mack, Pasquale Grasso, Carole J. Bufford, The Bean Tones, Frank Catalano, and Evan Palazzo.

Birdland Jazz Club Highlights

Upstairs at Birdland Jazz Club, audiences can experience performances by some of today’s most celebrated musicians. Legendary bassist Ron Carter continues his month-long residency with two engagements—Ron Carter’s New Jazz Trio (October 15–18) and Ron Carter’s Foursight Quartet (October 22–25)—featuring pianist Renee Rosnes, saxophonist Jimmy Greene, and drummer Payton Crossley.

Additional highlights include:

Susan Mack in ‘Tis Autumn (October 13, 7 PM)

Pasquale Grasso Quartet (October 14, 7 & 9:30 PM)

The Bean Tones (October 20, 7 PM)

Frank Catalano Quartet (October 21, 7 & 9:30 PM)

Champian Fulton & Klas Lindquist Present The Nonet (October 19 & 26, 5:30 PM)

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra (October 19 & 26, 8:30 & 10:30 PM)

Weekly residencies return with Jim Caruso’s Cast Party (Mondays, 9:30 PM) and The Birdland Big Band (Fridays, 5:30 PM).

Birdland Theater Highlights

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, the lineup includes:

About Birdland

Located at 315 West 44th Street in Manhattan’s Theater District, Birdland is one of the world’s most iconic jazz venues, presenting performances nightly by leading artists across jazz, swing, and cabaret. There is a $20 food and drink minimum per person for all shows.

For tickets and the full schedule, visit birdlandjazz.com.