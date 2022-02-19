Stream the FABULOUS FANNY BRICE: THE SONGS AND STORIES OF FANNY BRICE On Sunday, February 20th

Tune into the acclaimed solo show Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice, starring Kimberly Faye Greenberg (Danny & Sylvia, One Night With Fanny Brice), and take a nostalgic journey through Fanny Brice's life, including her three infamous relationships all from the comfort of your home.

Fanny Brice was certainly no "second hand rose". Ms. Brice was not only Broadway's FIRST female star, but she was also an icon of Film and Radio, as well as the first female comedienne. Fanny's songs are a staple of the American Songbook and legends have covered her tunes like, "My Man" and "I'd Rather Be Blue Over You". But her personal life is even more fascinating. Married to some notable characters, including gambler Nick Arnstein, (who pulled off the largest heist in Wall Street History) and producer/Lyricist, Billy Rose, Fanny's life was never dull.

Join us as we go beyond the "funny girl" to hear all the scandalous details and jaw-dropping stories that make this solo show a must watch!

Get the up-close and personal scoop on this and more when you join us this Sunday, February 20th at 7pm ET for the next LIVESTREAM! Tickets at www.fabulousfannybriceshow.com . Run Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes, $16

Stephen Mosher of BROADWAYWORLD says ""Fanny Brice is alive and well and living wherever Kimberly Faye Greenberg takes her"! The show has been touring in theatres and venues across the U.S. for the past 9 years and the previous live-streams during the pandemic has been named 'Best To Stream' by Time Out NY, American Theatre Magazine, and more. The Huffington Post proclaimed the show "brings Fanny Brice to fabulous life".

The streaming version of this show was adapted for at-home viewing from a live performance, as part of the 10th Anniversary Season, at the Nelson Hall Theatre in Cheshire, CT. Learn more about the show: www.fabulousfannybriceshow.com

The creative team includes director Brian Childers (Danny & Sylvia), choreographer Justin Boccitto (Dance/Speak: The Life of Agnes De Mille), musical director Jeff Biering (Danny & Sylvia, Naked Boys Singing) with piano accompaniment by Christopher McGovern (Cagney, Backwards in High Heels), costume design by Ryan Mattheiu Smith (Adventures of Sweet Yellow), creative consultant, Kimberly Rehfuss (Broadway's Taboo); management by The Bohemia Group; and, booking agent, KMEntertainment.

Kimberly Faye Greenberg is the first and only actress to play leading roles in two Off-Broadway musicals at the same time. Kimberly's numerous portrayals of Fanny Brice (4 shows/2 CDs) have been critically acclaimed by the New York Times, Huffington Post, and Associated Press. Her solo show Fabulous Fanny: The Songs & Stories of Fanny Brice has been traveling the country for the past 8 years and is now streaming on STELLAR where it has also been named one of the BEST TO STREAM by a variety of outlets and publications. Kimberly has worked across-the-board in theatre Film and TV for over 20 years.

She can currently be seen in the HBO mini-series "THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA.". Offstage, she has worked backstage as a Broadway wardrobe swing dresser on over 20 Broadway shows, including "Mean Girls," "Something Rotten," and "The Lion King." Kimberly is currently is one of the TOP 10 Performing Arts Coaches in the World (#2 according to Google), and is known as The Broadway Expert! Kimberly loves to inspire, educate and work with proactive artists to help conquer the New York market. Whether beginners or seasoned professionals, Kimberly encourages everyone to embrace their uniqueness, find their niche and follow their own path and passion, whether its onstage/onscreen and/or, behind-the-scenes. Kimberly's interviews, articles, and Broadway content has been featured and gone viral across a variety of news outlets including Backstage, Theatre Nerds, Theatremania and More! IG: @kfgreenberg www.kimberlyfayegreenberg.com