Steve Ross and Jean Brassard's Bastille Day Show ALLONS ENFANTS Extended at Pangea

The red-blooded East Village supper club Pangea, which came perilously close to closing during COVID, is announcing the first post-pandemic extension of a sold out show. "Allons Enfants," a Bastille Day celebration masterminded by Steve Ross and Jean Brassard, with special guests Karen Akers and Stephanie Biddle, which premieres on Wednesday July 14 at 8:30pm, is being forced to extend due to popular demand. Another performance, on Friday August 6, at 7pm, has just been added to the schedule.

Tickets to the distance safe premiere in Pangea's jewelbox showroom (now known as the Cabaret Room) have been sold out for some time, with mobs of would-be guests clamoring for justice. "We had no choice but to add a show," said Stephen Shanaghan, the talent director and co-owner with Arnoldo Caballero y Cespedes, the co-host and interior design director. "This is a habit we look forward to picking up again. We love sold out shows!"

The Cabaret Room operates at ¾ capacity (now 50 persons), with generous table spacing and a proof-of-vaccination policy that will be observed upon entry. Reservations online are required, with a cash-at-the-door cover and a per person food and drink minimum (credit cards accepted). The cover for "Allons Enfants" is $30, and the minimum is $25.

"Every day should be Bastille Day at this point," said Steve Ross, the legendary wit, pianist, singer, and American Songbook enforcer who is better known as the Crown Prince of Cabaret. "That is why we are still celebrating Bastille Day on August 6."

"We are not going to fuss and change the show just because it's happening after Bastille Day," said BistroAward winning Jean Brassard, who is actually Québécois from Canada. "We're sticking with what works, and if that's revolutionary, so be it!"

Pangea, which just last month won a Village Award (presented by Village Preservation at their 31st annual celebration) is now also operating its Front Lounge as a dinner show space, with no cover charge, a $20 food and drink minimum, and active encouragement of artist gratuities paid directly through Venmo or Cash App or with old-school cash.

Upcoming Front Lounge shows are The Randy Andys (Thur Jul 8, 7pm) every 2nd Thursday; Michael McAssey's "Monday Open Mic" every Monday, and Sue Matsuki's "Jazz Brunch Open Mic" (featuring Gregory Toroian on piano and Skip Ward on bass) every 2nd Sunday of the month, from 12noon to 3pm.

Beginning July 7, and running every Wednesday in July and August in the Cabaret Room, will be the "Pangea Hot Summer Nights Jazz Series" curated by Ben Cassara. Upcoming headliners are Sheila Jordan (Jul 7); Kate Baker (Jul 14); Tessa Souter (Jul 21); Alex Leonard (Jul 28); Daryl Sherman (Aug 4); Ronny Whyte (Aug 11); Libby York (Aug 18); Paul Jost (Aug 25). All shows at 6pm, cover $25 (cash only), with a $20 food and drink minimum.

For reservations online (required) visit www.pangeanyc.com , or for info call 212/995-0900. Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets).