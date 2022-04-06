Stephen Hanks Presents BLUE WAVE REUNION 2022: SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY FUNDRAISING SHOW

Seven months prior to the 2018 Midterm Elections, Cabaret Show Producer, Publicist, and Performer Stephen Hanks launched a series of five variety shows as fundraisers for Democratic Senate, Congress, and State Legislature candidates.

The critically acclaimed CABARET CAMPAIGNS: RIDE THE BLUE WAVE 2018! at Don't Tell Mama featured 28 different performers and raised more than $6,000 divided among 30 candidates. Election Day 2018 was indeed a "Blue Wave," as the Democrats flipped 40 seats in Congress. After presenting two Blue Wave Victory Shows at Don't Tell Mama in January 2019 and one Blue Wave Greatest Hits show at Urban Stages in June 2019-all of which received rave reviews from the Cabaret press-Hanks and his "Blue Wave Group" hit the cabaret club campaign trail again in January 2020 with The Voting Rights Show, which raised money to support groups battling against voter suppression.

Now, Hanks is reuniting 14 of his former "Blue Wavers"-all fabulous female cabaret performers-along with Award-Winning Music Director Tracy Stark, to present BLUE WAVE REUNION 2022: SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY FUNDRAISER on Friday, May 27, 6:30 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 W. 42nd Street, NY, NY 10036). Tickets are $30 with a $25 food/beverage minimum and can be purchased at: web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/11051632. Reservations made by calling 212-695-6909.

The All-Star Performers Lineup for BLUE WAVE REUNION 2022: SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY FUNDRAISER features: Sandra Bargman, Lane Bradbury, Blair Alexis Brown, Mary Sue Daniels, Meg Flather, Janice Hall, Laurie Krauz, Rosemary Loar, Sue Matsuki, Karen Oberlin, Sierra Rein, Julie Reyburn, Sarah Rice, Lisa Viggiano. These terrific vocalists will be offering the audience songs about Freedom, Justice, Equality, the vital issues of our time, and of course, Democracy.

All proceeds from this event will go to the following Democratic Candidates and Organizations: Stacey Abrams (Georgia Governor), Charles Booker (Kentucky Senator), Val Demmings (Florida Governor), Katie Hobbs (Arizona Governor), Beto O'Rourke (Texas Governor), Tim Ryan (Ohio Senator), Rafael Warnock (Georgia Senator), and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.