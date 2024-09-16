Staff Of The Drama Book Shop To Present DRAMA AFTER DARK at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Calling all bodacious baddies! The staff of New York's premier theatre book store, The Drama Book Shop, invite you to The Green Room 42 for a night of wickedly wonderful songs! We're celebrating the villains of the Broadway canon, TV, and original musicals by singing from Heathers, Only Murders in the Building, Mean Girls, and many, many more!

Tickets are $20 plus fees! Tickets can be purchased online here: https://bit.ly/4e04X5D

Our kooky cast includes Aaron Clark Burstein, TJ D'Angelo, Dylan Glick, Ashley Nicole Martin, Xavier Moses, David Rigano, and Kirstin Wolf with accompaniment provided by Paul Rigano.

Get your tickets now, it'll be a scream! Find us on Instagram @drama_after_dark for more info!

Comments