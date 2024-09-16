News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Staff Of The Drama Book Shop To Present DRAMA AFTER DARK at The Green Room 42

The concert will take place on September 29.

By: Sep. 16, 2024
Staff Of The Drama Book Shop To Present DRAMA AFTER DARK at The Green Room 42 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Calling all bodacious baddies! The staff of New York's premier theatre book store, The Drama Book Shop, invite you to The Green Room 42 for a night of wickedly wonderful songs! We're celebrating the villains of the Broadway canon, TV, and original musicals by singing from Heathers, Only Murders in the Building, Mean Girls, and many, many more!

LATEST NEWS

Review: Matthew Martin Ward's Solo Cabaret Debut at Don't Tell Mama
Adam Gwon, Kaitlin Hopkins & More to Take Part in Benefit Concert at The Green Room 42
Video: Nina West Is the Very Queen
AMERICAN IDOL's Lee DeWyze to Perform at Feinstein's in October

Tickets are $20 plus fees! Tickets can be purchased online here: https://bit.ly/4e04X5D

Our kooky cast includes Aaron Clark Burstein, TJ D'Angelo, Dylan Glick, Ashley Nicole Martin, Xavier Moses, David Rigano, and Kirstin Wolf with accompaniment provided by Paul Rigano.

Get your tickets now, it'll be a scream! Find us on Instagram @drama_after_dark for more info!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos