Spotlight: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BACK IN TIME! at Sony Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rockers On Broadway: Back In Time, is rewinding the clock with a fresh twist on rock & roll! This year, we’re spotlighting the infectious energy of Huey Lewis and other iconic artists who have seamlessly bridged the worlds of rock and Broadway.

Join us for a dynamic evening filled with unforgettable hits and electrifying performances. Not only will you enjoy an amazing musical journey, but your participation will also support arts education—a cause that nurtures creativity and inspires future generations. Don’t miss out on this night of rock and impact. The event will honor Huey Lewis, the Grammy Award-winning front man of the seminal band Huey Lewis and The News, with the “Lifetime Achievement Award.” And Peter Bradley Jr., a longtime board member of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, is this year’s “Ambassador of Rock” honoree.

Sponsored by: The Schoch Foundation and Dr. & Mrs. J. Barry Howell Proceeds to Benefit: The PATH Fund, Broadway Bound Kids, Broadway Cares, The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, and others.

STARRING James Carpinello Christine Dwyer Izabelle Gottfried F Michael Haynie Tamika Lawrence Lauren ‘Lolo’ Pritchard Ryann Redmond Max Sangerman Daniel Quadrino Nik Walker SPECIAL GUESTS Alexa Ray Joel Jackie Romeo

Comments