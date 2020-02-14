Singer/Songwriter/Musical Director, Michele Brourman, To Be Honored With New York's Prestigious Bistro Award

Michele Brourman, has been honored with the prestigious Bistro Awards for her work in the areas of Singer-Songwriter-Musical Director.

Bourman's songs have been performed on television, film and in concert and cabaret rooms. In addition, her songs been recorded by numerous artists, including the late Margaret Whiting, the Ambassador of the Great American Songbook Michael Feinstein, pop music superstar Olivia Newton John, Dame Cleo Laine and Tony nominee Melissa Errico. Her Music Director credits include working with her longtime associate actress/singer, Amanda McBroom; actress/singer Sandra Bernhard; Tony award winner, Bernadette Peters and TV/Film Star, Leslie Ann Warren.

This has been an exciting start of a new decade in the career of this gifted Pittsburgh native. In addition to the just announced Bistro Award, Michele, along with her writing partners, Chip Rosenbloom and John Torres (music and lyrics) and Dennis Hackin (book writer) won the popular LA based Ovation Award for the musical, "Bronco Billy." The most recent film project, "Curious George:Royal Monkey," features songs, co-written with Amanda McBroom.

After a career spanning decades, you can read all about it in the current interview by Les Traub, featured in the current Cabaret Scenes Magazine, this is a very special icing on the cake moment.

The Bistro Awards ceremony will be held on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Gotham Comedy Club on 208 West 28th Street, New York, New York.

Tickets are available at www.BistroAwards.com.





