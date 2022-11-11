See Santino Fontana, I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN & More Next Week at 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

Santino Fontana - NOVEMBER 14, 18, & 20 AT 7:00 PM

Tony Award® winner Santino Fontana is back in NYC for his first live show since the before times. His sex tape didn't take off so he's back at the microphone. Come celebrate a spontaneous, intimate, and bespoke evening of his and your favorite songs- intermixed with hilarious showbiz tales about everything from James Earl Jones to Ryan Gosling.

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and charisma, Santino Fontana has cemented himself as one of Broadway's favorite leading men. Fontana was last seen starring on Broadway in his tour de force dual role in Tootsie for which he received the 2019 Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony Awards®.

He is perhaps best known to audiences as the voice of villainous Prince Hans in the Academy Award winning Disney film Frozen. Television audiences saw him on the most recent season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and recognize him from "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Shades of Blue," "Mozart In The Jungle," "Fosse/Verdon," "Royal Pains," "Nurse Jackie," and more.

His other Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Act One, Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest (Clarence Derwent Award), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George. He also received Lortel and Obie Awards for his Off-Broadway performance in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet.

As an interpreter of the American Songbook, he won the renowned Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival when he was 18 and has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, NY Pops, National Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Master Voices, Westchester Philharmonic, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Sesame Street Muppets, Phoenix Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Birdland, and the Bravo Festival at Vail.

$95 cover charge ($106 with fees). $145-$150 premium seating ($161-$166.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN, FEAT. Nik Walker & MORE! - NOVEMBER 14 AT 9:30 PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring Erin Davie, Emily Jewel Hoder, Andrea Macasaet, Benjamin Pajak, Mia Pinero, Emerson Steele, Joel Waggoner, and Nik Walker.

Hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber, with musical direction by Drew Wutke, and produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HOPELESSLY DEVOTED: 54 CELEBRATES Olivia Newton-John, FEAT. Lisa Howard & MORE! - NOVEMBER 15 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

"Guess mine is not the first heart broken... "

When the world lost Olivia Newton-John on August 8th, 2022 there was a global outpouring of love and appreciation that took many by surprise - but the love was no surprise to her fans. From the moment she appeared on the scene her voice captured the hearts of audiences in all musical genres - from her early days as a country singer to her 1975 Grammy-winning pop crossover to her iconic turn on-screen in Grease to her image-changing performance of "Physical" (the biggest hit of the '80s). She did it all with a voice of hope and optimism but one with a plaintive cry lurking just below the surface. The world lost a bit of its stardust and magic with her passing but her music will live forever. 54 Below is proud to celebrate the legacy of Dame Olivia Newton-John. Produced by Scott Coulter.

"A million lights are dancing and there you are, a shooting star...."

Featuring Scott Coulter, Chelle Denton, George Dvorsky, Hugh Entrekin, Jessica Hendy, Lisa Howard, Lorinda Lisitza, Anthony Murphy, Kelli Rabke, Mike Schwitter, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and more stars to be announced!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra - NOVEMBER 15 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Produced written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring Peter Caldera, Stella Katherine Cole, Ben Jones, Anaïs Reno, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lianne Marie Dobbs: WHY CAN'T A WOMAN...? - NOVEMBER 16 AT 7:00 PM

Join NY actor and 54 Below audience favorite, Lianne Marie Dobbs, as she raises a glass to the musical strength and lyrical beauty of women through big Broadway songs and sassy standards - many originally intended for the male voice - including "Something's Coming," "How to Handle a Woman," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," bookended by humorous and thoughtful insights from celebrated feminists.

Powerfully music directed & arranged by Ron Abel.

Featuring Kendra Jo Brook (Ramblin' Rose) on violin, Amanda Morrill (St. George Jazz Festival) on percussion, and Luke Darnell (The Other Josh Cohen) on bass.

Guest vocals and choreography by Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line).

"when she sings, brilliance is in the air...." - SF Weekly

Lianne is lauded as one of the "Best Vocalists of the Decade" by BroadwayWorld (Dec 2020), and "saucy and sunny" according to Variety. Her debut album Everything Old is New Again is on Shout! Broadway records, and reached the 'Top Ten Vocal Albums of the Year' list in multiple publications. She is a genuine feminist from San Fran with a penchant for used bookstores and a love for songs from the Golden Era. Major acting credits include Les Misérables, Always... Patsy Cline, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Million Dollar Quartet, "The Gilded Age" (season 2), "Law & Order," and "The Equalizer."

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! - NOVEMBER 16 AT 9:30 PM

"Hilarious!" - The New York Times

"At last! A musical of, for, and by the people!" - Time Out NY

Broadway's Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards® meets "Whose Line Is It Anyway." The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway's Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q, Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway's Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACTOR THERAPY SINGS LEGALLY BLONDE - NOVEMBER 17 AT 7:00 PM

Lindsay Mendez & Ryan Scott Oliver's Actor Therapy is back at 54 Below to sing the score of the beloved fan-favorite musical Legally Blonde, featuring music & lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach. A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes (and scandal!) in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Produced, directed, and hosted by Actor Therapy's Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (35MM: The 10th Anniversary Concert, Spring Awakening in Concert, Hair in Concert, all at 54 Below), Actor Therapy Sings Legally Blonde will feature a number of fabulous Actor Therapy students and alumni performing alongside Musical Director Jason Wetzel (Broadway's Into the Woods, After Midnight) on the piano with a 4-piece band.

Actor Therapy was created in 2012 by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (Three Points of Contact, Darling) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked) as a musical theatre training program for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be a song interpreter and storyteller in NYC today.

Featuring McKenna Bieger, Randall Scott Carpenter, Patrick Ryan Castle, Ana Gabriela Chiriboga, Annabel Cromwell, Madeline Dalton, Kylie Deeds, Amanda Domb, Maya Efrat, Jodie El Sehamy, Meghan Fitton, Emily Foley, William French III, Benji Godley-Fisher, Benji Heying, Vienna Holmes, Riley Klauza, Nachi Lederer, Karla Liriano, Jessie MacBeth, Renée Mandel, Lindsay Maron, Ashley Nicole Martin, Paris Martino, Grace Carey McGovern, Jack B. Murphy, Alaina Newell, Damon Porter, Robert Quiles, Anna Quirk, Isa Rodriguez, Elle Shaheen, Jensen Sirmon, Elizabeth Smith, Hope Spinner, Xiaoxiao Sun, Aingea Venuto, Justine Verheul, Sofia Vilches, Michael Jayne Walker, Madison Elise Wells,

Jordan Yampolsky, Iain Yarbrough, and Lera Zamaraeva.

Joined by Brad Bailey on drums, Nick Potocki on guitar, and Mike Preen on bass.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF Henry Gainza FEAT. Shoshana Bean, Linedy Genao, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 17 AT 9:30 PM

ex•tra•va•gain•za

(noun) an elaborate & spectacular Cuban entertainment

A Latin extravaganza of sound bursts from the soul of Broadway's Cuban beat! Broadway's Henry Gainza blends the rhythms of the motherland with a whopping punch of '90s Pop & a whole lot of musical theatrics to create a style all his own. With the help of his muses, Henry will lead you through "the fiesta" that is his life in the language of song. A bi-lingual, tri-genre peek into channeling his inner voice. With the highs, lows, and everything in between.

A night guaranteed to get SO CALIENTE... you'll wish it was actually 54 Below!

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Shoshana Bean, Linedy Genao, Katerina McCrimmon, Jennifer Sánchez, and

Mariand Torres.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Serge Clivio: JOY - NOVEMBER 18 AT 9:30 PM

Returning for his 5th time, award-nominated actor, singer/songwriter and recording artist, Serge Clivio, brings a brand new show to Broadway's basement! JOY is a holiday kickoff celebration of an incredibly victorious year for the young artist. Through overcoming many personal hurdles, Serge brings a show mixed with originals, holiday classics, personal stories and very special guests that all audiences will enjoy. The show will also feature songs from Serge's debut EP from 2021 YOU and his debut LP JOY due out in December. Mike Stapleton returns as Serge's music director with their all-star band from around the country. Kick off your holiday season with an inspiring celebration you won't want to miss!

With special guest Karine Hannah.

Featuring Mike Stapleton on piano, Matt Sewell on guitar, Eric Derwallis on drums, and Youngchae Jeong on bass, with Michael Mahady and Alexa Lebersfeld on backup vocals.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Erin Kommor: BEGIN TO HOPE, FEAT. Bobby Conte, NEYLA PEKAREK, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 20 AT 9:30 PM

Erin Kommor, star of NBC's "Rise," Insider's "Best in Town," and Fun Home (Theaterworks Silicon Valley's Tony Award®-winning season), makes her New York City solo concert debut. Utilizing the music of Regina Spektor, she weaves together heartbreaking, hilarious and poignant moments from her unusual adolescence and young adult years. Spektor's library of music is playful, clever and brilliantly written. If you've ever used humor or music to get through a trying time, this show will resonate deeply.

Featuring Bobby Conte, Melissa Rose Hirsch, and Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers) on cello and supporting vocals.

Directed by Daniel Goldstein, with music direction by David Madore, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

HOPELESSLY DEVOTED: 54 CELEBRATES Olivia Newton-John, FEAT. Lisa Howard & MORE! November 15 AT 7:00 ET / Tickets $25

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to providing an unforgettable experience for all guests, staff, and artists in a safe and healthy environment. We are following the most current guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) related to COVID-19. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Please note that all guidelines and policies are subject to change in accordance with government mandates and recommendations.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.