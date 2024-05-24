Video: Brian d'Arcy James Is Still Smelling the Roses

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Tony Nominee Brian d’Arcy James is here! His turn in Days Of Wine and Roses was vocals, acting, and storytelling at its best. He tells us how he was able to tell that emotional rollercoaster eight shows a week!

We then go back to the start of the journey for Brian! Did you know his grandfather was the Governor of Michigan? How did a political family in the midwest create a multiple Tony -nominated Broadway star? We recount many of his Broadway and film Credits as well as talk about the work in his over 30 year career!

Whether you are a fan of Titanic, Shrek, Into The Woods, or his television like “13 Reasons Why,” there is something that everyone lives Brian in! Check out Brian at the Tony Awards June 16th.

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!