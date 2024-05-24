See Linda Eder, Tony Danza and More Next Week at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

Linda Eder – MAY 27 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room.

$150 cover charge (includes $15 in fees). $206.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT OF BROWN EXCELLENCE: SOUTH ASIANS ON BROADWAY – MAY 27 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a magical evening filled with the melodies of A Night of Brown Excellence: South Asians On Broadway, which celebrates the South Asian talents leaving an indelible mark on the industry. These extraordinary performers are ready to take you on a musical journey through your favorite show tunes sung by brown people. They are setting the stage and paving the way for future generations. A remarkable ensemble of the city's most captivating talents has been assembled for this inaugural live performance. Within this cast, you'll find representatives from the nation's finest college programs, stars from Tony Award nominated musicals, and even performers from an Emmy-nominated TV series. This unforgettable experience is produced and directed by Devi Peot from SAOB, and Ruchir Khazanchi is the music director.

Featuring Kristen Das, Annika Franklin, Savidu Geevaratne, Edwin Joseph, Nehal Joshi, Jetta Juriansz, Nathan Karnik, Deven Kolluri, Sierra Lancaster, Lauren Mariasoosay, Caleb Mathura, Vaibu Mohan, Peter Neureuther, Anargha Pal, Nirvaan Pal, Shahil Patel, Vishaal Reddy, Sushma Saha, Sabrina Shah, Jasmine Sharma, Maya Sharma, Sujaya Sunkara, Aathaven Tharmarajah, and Vishal Vaidya.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tony Danza: STANDARDS & STORIES – MAY 28, 29, 31 & JUN 1 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Tony Danza and his four-piece band return to 54 Below with his hit live show, Standards & Stories!

Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite songs while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

The hit live show has entertained audiences around the country with The New York Times raving: “Tony's a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can't be taught!”

BroadwayWorld said, “His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that-because they're timeless.”

“The man has TRUE stage presence like we don't see anymore. His singing voice is on par with any of the great performers of yesteryear or any year. Seeing Tony Danza on stage in your lifetime is a must,” said Scott Spears of WWGH Radio.

Danza has been one of the world's most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television's most cherished and long-running series, “Taxi” and “Who's The Boss,” Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels in the Outfield, She's Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, Tony has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon In Vegas, with The New York Times calling his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high.” He received an Emmy nomination for his guest spot on “The Practice,” and has recently made special appearances on hit shows like “Blue Bloods,” “Broad City,” and “And Just Like That.” He most recently starred in the animated feature Rumble for Paramount, the Hulu original film Darby & the Dead, the Netflix series “The Good Cop,” “There's Johnny” on Hulu, and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” on Starz.

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $155.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) - $161 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE CAST OF THE 2022-2024 INTERNATIONAL WORLD TOUR OF WEST SIDE STORY – MAY 28 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The voices of the current international tour of the Broadway classic West Side Story are elated to return to NYC to perform at 54 Below, after a year and a half of touring the world and playing at the most prestigious theaters!

Join us to witness the talents of these artists that go beyond what's normally presented on the stage. They will be performing a mix of genres including Mexican folk, pop, rock, country, musical theater, and more!

You won't want to miss out on this magical evening where representation, culture, and hope come together to create an unforgettable show that will ease your mind and fill your heart. This is exactly the kind of soul food we are all craving right now! Produced by Majo Rivero and Gerardo Esparza. Music directed by Geraldine Anello, and featuring musicians Laura Masferrer and Antonio Mandosi.

Featuring Christopher Alvarado, Deanna Cudjoe, Gerardo Esparza, Taylor Harley, Gigi Hausman, Sonya Hernandez, Milan Magaña, Majo Rivero, Melanie Sierra, Gabi Simmons, Michel Vasquez, Marek Zurowski, and special guest star Gabriela Garcia.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO FINNIGAN FAYE & GABBI MCCARREN – MAY 29 AT 9:30PM

Finnigan B. Faye, composer & lyricist of Catching Fireflies: A New Queer Musical, returns to 54 Below with their collaborator, writer and actress Gabbi McCarren, for a duo show of new work in a celebration of friendship and collaboration. Join us for a night of new musical theater, folk, punk and jazz songs from upcoming and past projects the iconic pair has worked on together over the past 5 years – all sung by several of NYC's up-and-coming queer artists.

Featuring RJ Christian, Marcel Joshua, Sofia Marchese, Katryna Marttala, Kenza Nejmi, Elliott Styles, Joshua Turchin, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY Christine Pedi – MAY 30 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for our new concert series celebrating songs from the stage, screen and beyond that tell the stories of “show people”… who are like NO people YOU know!

Christine Pedi, musical theatre comedienne & Sirius XM's On Broadway channel daily presenter will host and perform. She will lead an incredible cast of musical theatre folks performing in this unforgettable evening!

Expect Broadway's most vivacious performers from many of your favorite shows past and present, as well as cabaret's divas and crooners bringing to life iconic characters like Norma Desmond, Harold Hill, Momma Rose, George M. Cohan, Victor AND Victoria, one (if not ALL) of The Four Seasons and more. Hear classics and hidden gems like “The Glamorous Life,” “Life Upon the Wicked Stage,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and many more from jukebox musicals, backstage shows, the silver screen, the “boob tube” and maybe even the YouTube.

“Everything about it is appealing!” You'll love these musical tales from Broadway, Tinseltown, TV and popular song about the colorful characters who create the crazy business called “show.” Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Karen Akers, Erin Davie, Marc Kudisch, Michael Lavine, Karen Mason, and Christine Pedi.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HAIR – MAY 30 AT 9:30PM

It's the age of Aquarius at 54 Below, and we're celebrating with 54 Sings Hair! With music by Galt MacDermot and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, Hair includes adored favorites such as “I Got Life,” “Aquarius,” “Let the Sunshine In,” and “Hair.” Featuring a cast of Broadway alumni and rising stars, the night will commemorate the beloved tribal-rock musical through a majorly queer and trans lens. Join the groovy revolution and don't miss out on this spectacular event!

Produced by Sarah Burke.

Music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Featuring Miki Abraham (they/she), Theresa Alexander (she/her), Jade Amber (she/her), Hayley Ardizzoni (she/her), Tim Bacskai (he/him), Sarah Burke (he/they), Gilbert Dabady (he/they), Yan-Carlos Diaz (he/she), Elisa Galindez (she/her), Janaysia Gethers (she/her), Joe Guccione (he/him), Peter Kirby (he/him), Amelio Kirshon (he/him), Katryna Marttala (they/them), Noah McKane (he/him), Kiera McManus (she/her), Erika Mesa (she/her), Kay Osborne (any pronouns), Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (they/he/it), Maddy Wendell (she/her), and Donté Wilder (he/she).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL BROADWAY! – MAY 31 AT 9:30PM

Now That's What I Call Broadway! at 54 Below brings you everyone's favorite hits from Tony Award-winning shows of the past 30 years performed by Broadway veterans and Manhattan's rising stars.

Rocking out to the fan-favorite numbers from Hairspray, Wicked, RENT, Legally Blonde, and more, you'll be singing along for days to follow. Come with friends or join solo to meet new ones and get ready to celebrate, drink, and dine alongside Broadway talent. This is a night out in the city that you won't forget! Music direction by Wes D'Alelio. Produced by Puaseisei Patu-Tanielu and Ethan Harpole.

Featuring Kaelee Albritton, Rickens Anantua, Olivia Lacie Andrews, Ryan Byrne, Wes D'Alelio, Sydney Kamel, Gabriel Kearns, Madison Kopec, Liisi LaFontaine, Jaelle Laguerre, Aaron James McKenzie, Ricky Moyer, Angel Sigala, and Ayanna Nicole Thomas.

Joined by Wes D'Alelio on piano, Josh Roberts on drums, JT Cambria on guitar, and Sam Swinnerton on bass.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SING THE RAINBOW: SONGS BY GAYS, SUNG BY GAYS – JUN 1 AT 9:30PM

Em Harnett & Patrick Mizzoni and their groundbreaking, colorful and proud ensemble are so excited to bring this medley of iconic, historical, and contemporary LGBTQ artists back to 54 Below for the second time! Directed and produced by Em Harnett and Patrick Mizzoni, Sing the Rainbow: Songs by Gays, Sung by Gays is a spunky evening paying homage to LGBTQ song writers through the ages. This cabaret features songs like “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman all the way to “Pray” by Sam Smith. Sing the Rainbow: Songs by Gays, Sung by Gays is a cutting edge concert that helps broaden the horizons of what the LGBTQ experience looks like. Join us for this diverse and captivating performance with voices that need to be heard!

Featuring Marissa DiGennaro [she/her], Jerrod Ganesh [they/them], Aiyana Greene [she/her], Em Harnett [they/them], Skylar Jeffries [she/her], Spencer Lombardo [she/her], Thomas Lynch [he/they], Aidy McKeon [he/him], Tré McLeod [he/him], Patrick Mizzoni [he/she/they], Ashley Morton [she/her], Felicity Mundy [she/her], Rachel Parker [she/her], Sarah Pendergrass [she/her], Maya Santiago [she/they], and Tyqaun [he/they].

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY – JUN 2 AT 9:30PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let's face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo' from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

Featuring special guest Bitch (Bitchcraft)

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as French Toast, Buttermilk Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW – JUN 2 AT 7PM

They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, they're starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more – there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Featuring Anthony Bethea, Mark Beyer, Solana Blu, Mandisa Boxill, Ru Cabralis, Adelina Correa, DeJa-Simone Crumpton, Grace Flavien, Gabriel Generally, Brianna Justine, James Klapak, Antonio Martinez, Alex Martins, Cassi Mikat, Shania Mundy, Katie O'Donnell, Luis Palomino, Hannah Rose Pickle, Elizabeth Precius, Macon Prickett, and Gretchen Schneider.

Produced by Macon Prickett and Coulby Jenkins. Hosted by Macon Prickett, with music direction by Ben Covello.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MASKED: THE MUSICAL BY Tianna Davis – JUN 2 AT 9:30PM

Straight off The Book of Mormon national tour, writer and performer Tianna Davis is proud to present a concert version of her original work, Masked: The Musical here at 54 Below! Recently shown at the Black Writers Showcase, Masked is a vibrant musical where cultures collide and love conquers all. We follow the heartwarming story of Ava, a strong-willed Caribbean girl, and Avi, a rebellious yet charming Indian boy, navigating the highs and lows of young love in an elite private high school. Set against the backdrop of cultural expectations, they must defy societal norms and stereotypes to find acceptance and understanding. There is no box that is too small. This new original work puts a kaleidoscope on how diversity, resilience, and love transcends boundaries.

Follow along with them on their journey through this new musical with direction by Michelle Ray [she/ her] (The Book of Mormon national tour) and featuring a multi-talented cast, including Kristen Amanda Smith (Mean Girls) and many more! This concert is presented by Jamiel T Burkhart [he/him], in association with MilkyWay Theatre Company. Music direction and orchestrations by Mason Moss [he/him] (The Book of Mormon national tour).

Featuring Kristen Amanda Smith, Tanzil Philip, Liana Monaco, Isha Narayanan, Andrew Zabetakis, Molly Kavanaugh, Tiffani Davis, Markia Smith, Armani Moon, Tori Jade Lopez, and Tianna Davis.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

THE CAST OF THE 2022-2024 INTERNATIONAL TOUR OF WEST SIDE STORY May 28 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY Christine Pedi May 30 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

