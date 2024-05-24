Video: Maleah Joi Moon on Her Tony Nomination- 'What Is Going On?!'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At the ripe age of 21, Maleah Joi Moon not only made her Broadway debut in a leading role of a hit musical, but has earned a Tony nomination for it. In the words of Alicia Keys, this girl is on fire!

"I've tried my best to imbue as much of myself and my real life experiences into Ali, so to know that it's being received in such a beautiful way is insane," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It makes me so happy!"

Watch as Maleah chats more about her character, why this nomination means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.