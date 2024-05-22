Review: Kelly Brandeburg's MY FAVORITE BARBRA at Green Room 42 Is Epic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Creating a tribute show can be a challenging task! It’s considered best not to impersonate, but rather, celebrate the artist – and Kelly Brandeburg did the latter on Saturday evening, May 18, celebrating the one and only Barbra Streisand with her tribute cabaret featuring songs made famous by the star. And in doing so, she simulatenously showcased her own incredible talents!

The small but mighty band, featuring Nick Petrillo as musical director, John Miller on bass, and Clint de Ganon on drums, opened the show with the overture from Funny Girl to much aplomb. Brandeburg then made her entrance in a sequined, floor-length gown, gracing the audience with her mellifluous vocals. While she seemed a little nervous during the opening measures, she gave a captivating rendition of "The Way We Were." Nerves were short-lived, however, as she then launched into a spectacular take of "I’m The Greatest Star," proving she has great stage presence and a voice to match!

Brandeburg’s patter was well crafted and included a mix of anecdotes about Streisand, as well as insights into what the artist means to her. She shared that her love of Streisand came after her dad “forced” her to watch Funny Girl when she was a teen. From that moment on, she was hooked, and soon became a walking, talking encyclopedia on the star.

The California-based singer has performed this show for a decade now, seen by over 5,000 audience members across the country, and it’s not hard to see why it’s garnered such a following. This was the first time she’s performed it in New York, and hopefully won't be the last!

Highlights included a divine interpretation of “Cry Me A River” in which Brandeburg channeled the essence of Streisand as she had the audience imagine we were at the Bon Soir in 1960’s Greenwich Village; an hilarious “Miss Marmelstein” which was delivered from a rolling chair, just as Streisand had performed it in her Broadway debut; a nuanced rendition of “He Touched Me”; an utterly divine “People”; a simply gorgeous “Evergreen” which she made her own; and a heart-wrenching “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” which had this reviewer gasping for breath. Just when one thought she couldn’t possibly top that, Brandeburg wowed the crowd with a Yentl medley, which ended with a soaring rendition of “A Piece of Sky” - simply stunning!

Brandeburg said in her closing patter that she is proud of the show, and she should be! It is a FANTASTIC example of a tribute cabaret, and one hopes she brings it back to New York soon, so you too can experience it for yourself!

For more on Kelly Brandeburg, visit https://www.kellybrandeburg.com/

To see what shows are coming up at Green Room 42 visit https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/

Comments