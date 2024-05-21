Review: Gillian Bell Proves She's In Her Prime at Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer Gillian Bell entered Green Room 42 in a sparkly pantsuit to wild applause last Thursday evening, May 16, showcasing her big, brassy belt with The Prom’s “The Lady’s Improving.” This reviewer shares the same last name as this performer, but we are not related. (Though, after seeing Bell enter the room with such pizazz, is it weird that I wish I were?)

While perhaps more of a musical theater showcase than an intimate cabaret experience, Bell’s show is entitled In My Prime, and explores her journey to the Big Apple and the life she’s created here. The classically trained vocalist shared that she made the switch to musical theater after experiencing a lightbulb moment while preparing for her graduating recital for Opera studies. She made the right decision – her voice is utterly marvelous, and well-suited to a vast array of musical theater repertoire!

Bell watches on as daughter Greta performs

Produced by Katherine McClintic, the show also featured Bell’s husband, Brian Weeks, whose delightful presence on stage for several numbers was a great addition to the show (his performance as a spermatozoa in “What Could Be Better” from Baby was HILARIOUS), as was their eight-year-old daughter, Greta, who charmed the audience with an adorable rendition of “When I Grow Up” from Tim Minchin’s Matilda.

In addition to Bell’s stellar renditions of songs like, “I Guess The Lord Must Be In New York City” from Everyday Rapture, “The Story” by Brandi Carlile, and “They Just Keep Moving The Line” from Smash, the show also featured up and coming vocalists Delaney Bailey, Maya Encila, Cavan Hendron, Zack Krajnyak, Ian Laudano, and Jacqueline Neeley who all performed wonderfully in a selection of group numbers. The vocalists were supported by a fantastic band, led by Music Director Jacinthe Greywoode at the keys, Jonathan Linden on guitar, Angela Shankar on woodwinds, Ashley Baier on drums and Alex Busby Smith on bass.

This reviewer’s favorite number of the night was Bell’s breathtaking rendition of Alanis Morrissette’s “Reckoning” – her voice was on fire, her acting abilities on point. I'm pretty sure I’ll remember that performance for a long time. The 41-year-old (note: 41 is a prime number) shared that she has made the decision to wind down her wedding planning business to focus on auditioning for shows. This reviewer urges casting directors to take note – Gillian Bell is in her prime!

For more on Gillian Bell, head to her website: https://www.gillianbell.net/about

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website.

Comments