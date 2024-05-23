Analise Scarpaci & More to Star in THAT'S AMORE at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Broadway stars Casey Garvin, Analise Scarpaci, Rachel Zatcoff, and more in That's Amore: Celebrating Italian American History on June 20, 2024 at 7pm. That's Amore will celebrate Italian American music, tradition, and history, featuring popular songs you know and love like “Quando, Quando, Quando,” “Mambo Italiano,” and “Fly Me To The Moon.” Come sing along, and relive memories of Old Napoli! You won't want to miss this fun-filled evening.

The night will feature solos from Broadway's best Italian American singers, including Nicole DeLuca (In the Light, “Quantico,”), Vincent DiPeri (Pretty Woman national tour, How the Grinch Stole Christmas national tour), Raquel Nobile Fernandez (Yiddish Fiddler), Anthony Festa (Miss Saigon national tour, Wicked national tour), Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot, Mrs. Doubtfire, King Kong, Miss Saigon, Disaster!, Bullets Over Broadway), Michael Mott (Internationally critically acclaimed award winning composer/ lyricist, songwriter, and vocal producer), Chris Ruggiero (nationally touring recording artist), Dominic Scaglione Jr. (Jersey Boys), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda), and Rachel Zatcoff (Phantom of the Opera, Yiddish Fiddler). Music direction by Charles Santoro (MJ, Mrs. Doubtfire, School of Rock).

That's Amore: Celebrating Italian American History plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 20, 2024 at 7pm . Cover charges are $51(includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments