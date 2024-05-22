Marc Kudisch, Brooks Ashmanskas & More to Star in ALMOST GOT 'EM! at Club Cumming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Club Cumming will present the first public reading of Paul Iacono's new ALMOST GOT ‘EM! The Unauthorized Batman Villain Parody Musical for one night only on Friday, June 7 at 8:00 PM. The musical is directed by Rachel Klein (High Priest, The Gospel According to Heather, Grindr: The Opera). ALMOST GOT ‘EM! features book and lyrics by Paul Iacono. With music by Shirely Walker, Danny Elfman, Stuart Balcomb, Wayne Coster, and Todd Hayen, the piece is loosely adapted from the “Batman: The Animated Series” episode “Almost Got ‘Im!,” written by Paul Dini. Peter Saxe serves as music director and provides additional arrangements.

ALMOST GOT ‘EM! tells the story of Batman's most notorious enemies (The Joker, Two-Face, The Penguin and Poison Ivy) exchanging stories and fighting over who's come the closest to killing their mutual nemesis, while hiding from Batman and the police. Set in a dive bar in Gotham City, this darkly comedic musical follows these infamous, aging criminals as they reminisce about their past encounters with the Dark Knight, each one trying to outdo the rest in a high-stakes game of one-upmanship with lots of deadly twists and turns.

The cast includes Marc Kudisch (The Joker), Alison Fraser (Poison Ivy), Brooks Ashmanskas (The Penguin), Howard McGillin (Two-Face), Paul Iacono (The Riddler), Alexa Xioufaridou Moster (Harley Quinn), Doug Plaut (The Goon), Barrett Leddy (The Hoodlum), and Jim Walton (Batman)

ALMOST GOT ‘EM! will be presented at Club Cumming on Friday, June 7 at 8:00 PM. Club Cumming is located at 505 East 6th Street, New York. Tickets, which are $25 plus a handling charge, are available HERE.

