Exclusive: Laura Benanti Visits HADESTOWN to Promote Her New Solo Show

Nobody Cares will run through June 2, 2024.
Laura Benanti went way down to Hadestown to promote her solo comedy show, Nobody Cares! Check out what stars Phillip Boykin and Isa Briones thought in this video.
Laura Benanti’s hilarious one-woman comedy show Nobody Cares is coming to the Minetta Lane Theatre through June 2.
Be part of the live audience as the Broadway legend debuts all-new music, created with music director Todd Almond, and shares her hilariously bumpy journey from ingenue to recovering ingenue. Annie Tippe directs.
Videos