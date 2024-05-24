Natalie Douglas to Present A JUNETEENTH JUBILEE – THE WOMEN at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Natalie Douglas – thirteen-time MAC Award, two-time Backstage Bistro Award and Nightlife Award winner – in her third annual Juneteenth concert “A Juneteenth Jubilee – The Women” on Monday, June 17 at 7:00 PM. Natalie is thrilled to collaborate with her longtime music director, Mark Hartman (2022 Drama Desk Nominee), as they perform songs of equality and excellence, exploring the musical catalogs of brilliant Black women artists including, Roberta Flack, Ella Fitzgerald, Dionne Warwick, Lena Horne, Tracy Chapman, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner, Nancy Wilson, Nina Simone, and many others. Join Natalie, Mark and the band as they celebrate this federal holiday with music, friendship, laughter, healing, and hope. There is a $35 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Natalie Douglas has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, The Pheasantry in London, among others, and has produced over 75 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club, where her award-winning “Tributes” monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Nat “King” Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand, and more) started in Summer 2017. Natalie's CD catalog includes the MAC Award-winning Human Heart, and a new critically acclaimed album on Club 44 Records, Back to the Garden. Her music is available on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and her website: nataliedouglas.com.

She has also made her mark as a much sought-after educator and actor, as an expert instructor for the Jim and Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation, the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret and Performance Conference, and the Mabel Mercer Foundation, for which she has been named Education Director. Natalie holds a Bachelor's Degree from USC in Psychology, Theatre and Women's Studies and a Master's Degree from UCLA in Psychology and Theatre.

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

“Jim Caruso's Cast Party,” a New York institution for two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2003. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” presents a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). Eric Adams, the Mayor of the City of New York, recently proclaimed, “Whereas, I am enormously proud to lead a city renowned as a global capital of the arts, ‘Jim Caruso's Cast Party' has enriched our dynamic cultural landscape since 2003, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, I am pleased to recognize the weekly show's tremendous contributions to our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Tuesdays at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

May 27 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Akers – “Water Under the Bridge”

Singer and actress Karen Akers will return with her concert featuring musical director Alex Rybeck. Akers takes a look back at some of the songs that first brought her acclaim in cabaret as well as on Broadway, television, and recordings — works by Craig Carnelia, Maury Yeston, Edith Piaf, and Stephen Sondheim, among other treasures. Akers is one of America's more arresting and successful concert stars. She is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award. Ms. Akers has appeared in many prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl, as well as the Cafe Carlyle and The Oak Room at The Algonquin Hotel. She has taken her music to the south of France, Russia, and Barcelona's Liceu Opera House. She appeared on Broadway as one of the original stars of the Tony Award-winning musical Grand Hotel. She made her debut on the Great White Way in the original production of Nine, receiving a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

May 28 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Cashino

The LA and NYC cult hit returns to its roots at Birdland – don't miss the chance to see all four Cashino shows in their original form. Susie Mosher (Hairspray and host of Birdland's “The Lineup”) and recording artist John Boswell star as Johnny Niagra and Pepper Cole in a special run of the critically acclaimed multimedia musical show. Each Cashino starts with a different short film about the lives of the two legendary singers as they embark on a quest to become internet entrepreneurs in the early 2000s, followed by a high energy and emotionally charged live set. Known for seamlessly blending ‘80s pop/rock with classic show tunes, Cashino medleys include: “The Queen & I,” “Midler on the Roof,” “Chicago” and “The Prince & The Poppins.” Film cameos include: Kaye Ballard, Dan Bucatinsky, Mo Gaffney, Kathy Najimy, Peter Facinelli, Will Ferrell, Dan Finnerty, Jenny McCarthy, Michael Orland, Tiffani Thiessen, and more. Whether you're a longtime fan or first-timer, get ready for a multimedia musical experience that will rock your world.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 10 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Susan Mack - “No More Blues”

Renowned for having “a voice as full-bodied as honey with impeccable pitch and delicious taste in music,” Susan Mack breathes new life into beloved jazz standards, timeless classics from the Great American Songbook and a sprinkling of contemporary surprises. She'll be singing iconic compositions by legends such as Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Billy Strayhorn, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and The Beatles. Pianist Tedd Firth will act as Music Director, with David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, with direction by Lina Koutrakos. A native New Yorker with a lifelong passion for music, Susan's journey from the world of finance to the stage has been nothing short of extraordinary. The unique combination of Susan's jazz and cabaret singing along with her ability to infuse each performance with warmth, wit and a passion for storytelling, has earned her numerous accolades including Best Vocalist in the 2024 Broadway World NYC Cabaret Awards. Her debut show in 2018, “Nobody Else But Me,” directed by the legendary Marilyn Maye, was also nominated for a MAC Award for Best Female Debut.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

June 24 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Clint Holmes - “Icons: Celebrating 100 Years of Greatness Through Music”

Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Clint Holmes and music director Christian Tamburr will celebrate the great music icons of the past century. The show will feature songs and stories about Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis, Jr., Roberta Flack, Bill Withers, Peter Allen, and Stevie Wonder. Although his career spans four decades, Holmes is in the midst of a significant breakthrough. Having spent the last twenty years as one of Vegas's most successful entertainers, he has, over the last several years, achieved tremendous acclaim with solo shows at Café Carlyle and Birdland in New York City. Holmes burst onto the pop landscape nearly 45 years ago with the million-selling smash “Playground in My Mind.” His enduring career as a recording artist, showman and entertainer includes tenure as Joan Rivers' sidekick on her late-night television program, a stint as musical feature and event correspondent on “Entertainment Tonight,” and his own Emmy-winning talk/variety show. Along with appearing in marquee musicals across the country, he has written the book, music and lyrics to original shows and cabaret acts.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

