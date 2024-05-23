New Musical BLOODY MARY Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maria Wirries, Broadway actress and composer/lyricist, drops her own "Cowboy Carter" this summer, as she debuts her new musical Bloody Mary on July 14th at 54 Below. Maria's previous original musical In-Gauged, written with fellow Penn State Alum and Broadway leading man, Christian Thompson (Wicked, Ain't Too Proud), sold out 54 Below in 2023.

Now this concert premiere of rip-roaring music will feature some of Maria's nearest and dearest, performers who've blown off countless roofs across Broadway stages & National Tour houses - or even stopped through your TV screens!

The cast includes Wirries herself (Dear Evan Hansen, Kinky Boots), Chelsea Hooker (Shout!, Hair), Justin Sargent (Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages), Kaleb Wells (Bat Out of Hell, Rent 20th Anniversary Tour), Katie Nixon (52 Pickup International Tour), Darron Hayes (Kimberly Akimbo, I Can Get it For You Wholesale), John El-Jor (Film: Mean Girls), Jessie Lanza (Lighthouse, Urinetown), and Alexandre Bagot (TV: American Horror Story, The Resident).

The piece will be directed by Allison Dayne Smith, with musical direction by Veronica Leahy.

Bloody Mary is a campy, heartfelt, horror classic-in-the-making, set in rural Nowheresville, USA. Wirries goes back to her southern country/folk roots as she takes you on a journey where your dreams can become your nightmares and the little voice in your head could be an ancient demon spirit who will help you achieve them. The piece asks "What's a Girl Gotta Do To Get Something Good in Life" and we're ready to find out!

