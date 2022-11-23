See 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD, Julie Benko & Jason Yeager, and More at 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

THE FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS VOL. 3, STARRING KEVIN FERG & FRIENDS - NOVEMBER 28 AT 7:00 PM

The holiday cabaret that you don't want to miss is back! 54 Below Assistant Programming Director Kevin Ferguson and his fabulous friends are finally coming together again for the third installment of The Friendsgiving Leftovers!

A show about friendship and the power of chosen family, this evening will feature a full band and fierce background singers along with surprise Broadway friends and a couple of drag queens! Expect a set list full of familiar friendly tunes like "The Friends Theme Song," "Friend Like Me" from Disney's Aladdin, "Lean On Me" by Bill Withers, and so many more! Call your best pals and buy a ticket because this show is going to be unforgettable.

Featuring Jordan J Adams, Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander, Christopher Brasfield, Tara Bull, Zenni Corbin, Michelle Dowdy, Michael Fisher, Javier Garcia, Arnold Harper, Aaron A Harrington, David LaMarr, Denise Manning, Vaibu Mohan, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Pepper Solana, Tyler Stinziani, Jasmin Van Wales, Josh Walker, La'Nette Wallace, Elyce West, and Mia Williams.

The band features Mark Beyer, Ben Covello, Osei Kweku, Josh Roberts, and Darnell White as music director.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD, FEAT. T. Oliver Reid, Taylor Iman Jones, & MORE! - NOVEMBER 28 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway's best bands together for one night only to raise spirits and funds for Planned Parenthood in a special evening of music that aims to empower, inspire, and uplift. Featuring chart-topping hits by women for women, audiences can expect to hear a star-studded Broadway cast cover the music of Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar, Carole King, Janis Joplin, Kelly Clarkson, Bonnie Tyler, and much, much more.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood's Action Fund, raising funds and awareness for affordable reproductive healthcare. The program has successfully raised $1,000+ for Planned Parenthood thus far.

Hosted by Mikayla Petrilla.

Featuring Saige Noelle Bryan, Charissa Hogeland, Taylor Iman Jones, Robert Peterpaul, T. Oliver Reid, Jelani Remy, Everton Ricketts, Sarah Steele, and Allie Trimm.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WYN STARKS - NOVEMBER 29 AT 7:00 PM

Pop star. Soul singer. Modern-day genre-blender. Old-school R&B revivalist. Wyn Starks proudly celebrates his own diversity with 2021's Black Is Golden, a debut album rooted in the singer/songwriter's versatile vocals, timely messages, and bold willingness to break new ground. Following the loss of his hospitality industry job during the height of the COVID pandemic, Wyn responded by putting all of his focus on his musical career, which led to his appearance on "America's Got Talent" Season 17. After sharing part of his story with the judges and fans, Starks performed his hit track, "Who I Am" which earned him 2 standing ovations. The video has amassed more than 3.6 million views on YouTube alone.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HERE'S TO THE LADIES WHO LAUNCH: THE VOICE STUDIO OF KATY WOLFE - NOVEMBER 29 AT 9:30 PM

Opportune Productions and Nightshift Theatre is thrilled to be making their 54 Below debut with the fourth installment of their Singer's Therapy cabaret. We'd like to propose a toast by saying Here's to the Ladies Who LAUNCH - a musical tribute celebrating the driving force of women's ability to begin and to begin AGAIN. Join us as we take a journey through song, exploring the work and stories of women in music across genres and eras.

From the voice studio of Katy Wolfe, performers will include Blair Campion, William Roberts Foster, Christina Germaine, Brian Gligor, Angela Lee Graham, Elizabeth Jebran, Robert Parker Jenkins, Shea Madison, Clara Moneir, Jamilyn Manning-White, Brady Moldrup, Brenda Luz Orellana, Adam Schneider, Callie Stelter, Levin Valayil, Kaylee Verble, and Alex Ward.

......does anyone still wear a hat?

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBERT BROTHERTON: MY UNORTHODOX CHRISTMAS CABARET - NOVEMBER 30 AT 7:00 PM

Robert Brotherton, break-out funnyman of the hit Netflix reality show, "My Unorthodox Life," makes his 54 Below debut performing a hilarious, holiday-inspired, cabaret jubilee. Jock straps and Santa hats adorn this deliciously scandalous recital packed with rib-tickling tales from the fashion closet, well-crooned Christmas classics, and a peek behind-the-scenes of "My Unorthodox Life." Don your gay apparel and join Robert in rumpus merrymaking as he bares more than just his soul in My Unorthodox Christmas Cabaret.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Abby Payne & Craig Winberry - CHRISTMAS SPIRITS: NEAT EDITION - NOVEMBER 30 AT 9:30 PM

Abby Payne (The Gunfighter Meets His Match) and Craig Winberry (The Life and Music of George Michael) are back by popular demand at 54 Below to present Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition. It's the cheerful return of their original holiday cabaret filled with laughter, jolly, and soul warming classic Christmas music. Payne and Winberry share their joyful childhood memories through music from Frank Loesser, Chuck Berry, Elvis, George Michael, and Mariah to Pop Rock's biggest Christmas chart toppers as well as some originals. Join musical director Jason Wexler (The Chillest), a fabulous band of top New York musicians and some festive surprise special guests for a spirited evening kicking off the holiday season. Naughty or nice - sip it neat!

Featuring Lilly Rose Moran.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A TIME FOR LOVE: CHRISTMAS WITH Gloria Reuben - DECEMBER 1 AT 9:30 PM

Join actress and singer Gloria Reuben as she returns to 54 Below for an intimate evening to celebrate the holiday spirit! An award-winning star of stage and screen, Reuben will perform her favorite holiday songs and tunes from the Great American Songbook, all the while sharing personal stories from her life and career. It promises to be a beautiful, intimate and memorable celebration of the holidays... A Time For Love.

With multiple credits in television, film, theater, and music, Gloria continues to enjoy a thriving career. A musical highlight was being a backup singer for Tina Turner in her 24/7 tour! She later recorded three albums: Just For You, Perchance To Dream, and For All We Know. As an actress, Gloria is internationally known for her portrayal of Jeanie Boulet on the hit television series "ER," which garnered her two Emmy and one Golden Globe nominations, and has been seen in many other series, including "Mr. Robot," "City On A Hill," "The First Lady," and, most recently, "The Equalizer." Film credits include Admission, Reasonable Doubt, Steven Spielberg's Lincoln, and the remake of Stephen King's Firestarter.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LUKE ISLAM - DECEMBER 2 AT 7:00 PM

Encore by popular demand! Luke Islam, star of Netflix's 13: The Musical, Disney Plus' "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," & Golden Buzzer recipient on Season 14 of NBC's "America's Got Talent," is back after making his 54 Below & New York City solo concert debut! For one night only, Luke performs a breathtaking selection of songs that are all greatly significant to him. Featuring music all the way from Broadway classics, such as Funny Girl and Company, to tunes by modern-day hit artists like Billie Eilish & several others, Luke Islam creates an atmosphere that so many different groups of people will love and enjoy. Come on down to W 54th Street & join us for a night that you most certainly will not forget!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marieann Meringolo: IN THE SPIRIT - DECEMBER 2 AT 9:30 PM

Marieann Meringolo, an award-winning vocalist, continues her critically acclaimed annual holiday show In The Spirit at 54 Below. It's a holiday celebration not to be missed that's sure to put you "In The Spirit" this season!

Join Marieann and her fabulous trio as they take you on a sleigh ride through a fantastic Winter Wonderland!

Covering classic holiday songs, sung in a way that you'll feel you're hearing them for the first time, as well as introducing you to original holiday songs that you could swear were already holiday classics!

"Ms. Meringolo, a singer who bares some physical and vocal resemblance to Barbra Streisand...is not shy about emoting in grand style. She also has a sense of humor that comes into play at appropriate moments." - Stephen Holden, The New York Times

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Julie Benko & JASON YEAGER: HAND IN HAND - DECEMBER 4 AT 7:00 PM

Funny Girl's Julie Benko joins forces with jazz pianist (and her husband) Jason Yeager for an unforgettable evening performing selections from their new duo album, Hand in Hand. The record, released August 2022 on Club44 Records, features the pair's unique and intimate arrangements of songs from Broadway musicals, the Great American Songbook, and Yeager's original compositions. Joined by Danny Weller on bass, Jay Sawyer on percussion, and Patrick Laslie on woodwinds, the talented twosome will put their singular spin on favorites by such legendary composers as Jule Styne, Richard Rodgers, Anaïs Mitchell, Janis Joplin, and many others. Don't miss this cozy and delightful evening celebrating two of New York City's most enchanting rising stars.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tatiana Wechsler: DUSK - DECEMBER 4 AT 9:30 PM

"Awe-inspiring talent and empathic soul" - Hey Alma

After making her Broadway debut last season in Mr. Saturday Night, Tatiana Wechsler (Joe Iconis' Love in Hate Nation, Curly in OSF's Oklahoma!) makes her 54 Below solo concert debut with Dusk. Dusk is an evening of fresh, original tunes and heartfelt covers, in a jazzy folksy soulful style. Special guests will join in this communal celebration, rejuvenation, and musical exploration. Join Tatiana and friends as we enter the season of dusk at Dusk!

Featuring Gabbie Ballesteros, Paulina Dixon, Z Infante, Stephen Mark, Kiki Mikkelsen, Adrien Pellerin, Ali Reed, Joshua David Robinson, Mikey Rosenbaum, Brooke Trumm, Wayne Wei, and Kaila Wooten.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to providing an unforgettable experience for all guests, staff, and artists in a safe and healthy environment. We are following the most current guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) related to COVID-19. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Please note that all guidelines and policies are subject to change in accordance with government mandates and recommendations.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

