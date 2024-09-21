Sarah Carson to Present STRANGE MAGIC at Don't Tell Mama in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MAC Debut Nominee 2023 Sarah Carson is presenting "Strange Magic: A Musical Journey Through the Unconscious Mind."

A seasoned clinical hypnotist and NLP change worker, Sarah masterfully intertwines her deep understanding of the mind with her passion for cabaret, creating a captivating and immersive experience. Under the direction of Lennie Watts and with musical direction by Steven Ray Watkins, this performance promises to transport audiences into the mysterious depths of the unconscious mind, offering a unique blend of insight and entertainment.

The first performance was held Thursday Sept 19th @7pm.

Additional performances will be on:

Wednesday Oct 2nd @7pm

Sunday Oct 6th @4pm

Performances will be held at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th St., NYC. $20 General, $15 for MAC Members. $20 Food/drink purchase required. Food Menu available.

Comments