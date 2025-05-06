Sandy Duncan Comes To The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sandy Duncan, a beloved star of Broadway, television and film, will be the focus of an exclusive Drama Desk interview/audience Q&A program that will feature video clips of some of her greatest performances. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 13 at 7:00pm in the Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café (407 West 42nd Street) and will be hosted by long-time Drama Desk member Michael Portantiere.

Admission for the general public is $19.70 (inc. service fee) plus a $25 food/drink minimum per person. In addition, it has just been announced that the event will be live streamed and made available thereafter as video on demand.

Sandy Duncan made her earliest NYC appearances in several shows at New York City Center in the early 1960s, going on to debut on Broadway in The Canterbury Tales (1969). She won a Drama Desk Award and received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in the 1970 Broadway revival of The Boy Friend, and her many other honors include further nominations by those organizations for her critically acclaimed, audience-favorite performance in the title role of Peter Pan (1979). Her TV credits include starring roles in the series Funny Face and The Hogan Family, plus countless television appearances, including more than one stint as a guest of The Muppets, while movie audiences love her for her work in The Million Dollar Duck, The Cat from Outer Space, and the animated film The Fox and The Hound.

