Samantha Roberts to Host 54 SINGS FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS at 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Samantha Roberts and more in "54 Sings Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons". Join 54 Below for a joyous evening celebrating the songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons! Hosted by Samantha Roberts and featuring a fabulous cast, this show will go back to where it all began as performers celebrate the group's incredible music, their inspirations, and the lives of Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Nick Massi, and Tommy DeVito. It will be an unforgettable tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and where better for a concert of these songs... than in Broadway's Supper Club?! With songs like "Sherry," "Beggin'," "To Give," "Save it For Me," "Big Man in Town," and more, this evening will be one you don't want to miss! Oh what a night!

Rounding out the creative team, Gianna Avino (choreographer), Mel Hardy (stage manager), Lex Laas (co-host), and Sean Andrews (music director) are joining Roberts. This event is produced by T'Bone Rube.

Joining the cast, we have Alan Cid, Ari Conte, Caroline Ritacco, Christian David Tinajero, Clay Miller, Coyah, Darren Lorenzo, Katie Sacks, KP, Lyla Tsiokos, Matt Braddak, Maxwell Smaretsky, Melani C. Michiko Carrié, Mitchell Turner, Taylor Simon, T'Bone Rube, Yi Ming Sofyia Xue, and Zane Zapata.

Samantha Roberts in 54 Sings Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 26, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $73 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT SAMANTHA ROBERTS, MEL HARDY, GIANNA AVINO, T'BONE RUBE, SEAN ANDREWS, AND LEX LAAS

Sean Andrews (he/him/his) is a NY based music director/accompanist. He has worked at many regional theaters across the country including Stages St. Louis, Mac-Haydn Theatre and The Orlando Repertory Theatre. Sean is currently on the music staff at Broadway Artists Alliance in NYC and is the resident Music Director at Nightingale Bamford, which inspired the school featured in Gossip Girl. An avid traveler, Sean was fortunate to be the onboard MD/Conductor for Royal Caribbean, working on productions such as Hairspray, Mamma Mia!, and We Will Rock You.

Gianna Avino is a choreographer, dancer, performer, and artist from New Jersey. She will be entering her fourth year at Rutgers University as a BFA Dance Major. Gianna has been featured in music videos and has performed nationally backup dancing with artists Biagio, Nikki Taylor and Angelyse Mariah. She has received dance training in NYC from: AntBoogie, Robert Taylor Jr, Carlos Neto, Elly Shepley, and more. With credits from A Chorus Line, Singin in the Rain, and Into the Woods. Gianna is very excited and can't wait to showcase all of the hard work and efforts put into this show!

Mel Hardy (she/her) is a New York City based Stage Manager and technician. Currently she has been working as a Stage Manager at Brooklyn-based magic show Cocktail Magique since its opening in 2022. milxardy.org

Lex Laas is an NYC director, actor and educator who loves to share the everyday intricacies of the human experience, all whilst creating theatre that is grounded in activism and cultural change. He especially has a keen focus on new works, whilst giving classics an updated twist. Currently he is on staff at Limelight Theatre company. In NYC his work has been seen at Symphony Space, The John DeSotelle Theatre and ATA. AEA and Associate SDC member. lexlaas.com

Samantha Roberts (She/They) is a Composer, Lyricist, Book Writer, Arranger, Choreographer, Director and Performer who received a BFA in Musical Theatre from Temple University. Her directing credits include: Here I Am, Mirror, Mirror, Forget I Said Anything, Just Getting Started, The Quartet, Betrayal, Seussicial, and Godspell. She is incredibly passionate about musical theatre and strives to create non-conforming theatre that can be told by any person and remain universal. They are also a second degree Black Belt in Tang Soo Do karate and a proudly certified Covid Compliance Officer. www.samantharoseroberts.com IG: @sammirose_r

T'Bone Rube is a singer, actor, and writer with a passion for 1950s/early 60s music and musical theatre. He's thrilled to be making his 54 Below debut with the cast of 54 Sings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. T'Bone's recent theatre credits include roles in Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, Legally Blonde, Once Upon A Mattress, and H.M.S Pinafore. He also leads a rockabilly band, "The Shop Dogz," that has three released singles and is currently working on their first album.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

Comments