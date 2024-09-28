Sam Harris Returns to 54 Below in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Sam Harris in Beyond the Rainbow, on Nov 1 & 2 - a nod to his legendary rendition of “Over the Rainbow,” featuring Harris' singular, definitive interpretations of Broadway, pop, and standards by everyone from Sondheim to U2 and Kander & Ebb to Gaga and many more, along with his hilarious, self-effacing and topical wit. The show is musically directed by Michael Orland.

Sam Harris in Beyond the Rainbow plays Below (254 West 54th Street) on Nov 1 & 2. Cover charges are $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees), $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees), with Premium tickets available for $111.50 (includes $11.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Sam Harris

Sam Harris has been lauded by critics as one of the most powerful forces on the stage. A multi-platinum recording artist, Sam was added to Rolling Stone Magazine's list of “The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.” He first burst into the public eye on the television's “Star Search,” pulling 25 million viewers a week and launching a career that now spans four decades. Jimmy Fallon called his now legendary performance of Over the Rainbow “one of the greatest performances ever on television!”

On Broadway, Sam starred in The Life, Tommy Tune's Grease, Mel Brooks' The Producers, as well as in Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hair, Pippin, and The Jazz Singer, among others. His autobiographical show Ham: A Musical Memoir (based on his best-selling book Ham: Slices of A Life), was directed by Billy Porter and played New York and Los Angeles, ultimately becoming a film which Time Magazine called “One of the most powerful, moving, and relevant live show films of the year.”

Sam has toured extensively in concert and played to sold-out audiences everywhere from Carnegie Hall to London's West End, as well as with numerous symphonies including the Boston Pops. The New York Times summed it up: “Sam Harris is a phenomenon! The theater becomes electric with his performance!”

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in-demand venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Comments