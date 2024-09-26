Sam Harris Returns to 54 Below With BEYOND THE RAINBOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sam Harris will return to 54 Below in Beyond The Rainbow on November 1 & 2, 2024.

2024 Tony nominated and multi-platinum recording artist, Sam Harris, bares his heart and soul in his new show, “Beyond the Rainbow,” a nod to his legendary rendition of “Over the Rainbow.”

The show features Harris’ singular, definitive interpretations of Broadway, pop, and standards by everyone from Sondheim to U2 and Kander & Ebb to Gaga and many more, along with his hilarious, self-effacing and topical wit. Rolling Stone Magazine listed him as one of top 100 singers of all time. Musical direction by Michael Orland.

54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street. Cover charges rang from $50- $100.

Comments