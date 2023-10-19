SIMPLY BARBRA to Celebrate 40 Years of YENTL and Streisand's New Memoir with Shows in NYC, London, Palm Springs, and More

Oct. 19, 2023

SIMPLY BARBRA to Celebrate 40 Years of YENTL and Streisand's New Memoir with Shows in NYC, London, Palm Springs, and More

54 BELOW will present the return of “Simply Barbra,” written and performed by Steven Brinberg, on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 PM. Streisand's foremost interpreter offers up some of her greatest hits, selections to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Yentl, as well as her long-awaited memoir, My Name Is Barbra, being released the day before the show. Brinberg will welcome special guest Ezekiel Andrew (The Lion King). Tickets are $45-90. 54 BELOW is located at 254 West 54th Street and tickets are available Click Here.

 

In addition to the New York show, “Simply Barbra” will travel to Winchester, UK (10/20), Brighton, UK (10/22), London, UK (10/23), Birmingham, UK (10/25-26), Bath, UK (10/28), Palm Springs, CA (12/19) and La Jolla, CA (12/25). Full details are at SimplyBarbra.com

 

“Simply Barbra” is updated annually as Brinberg travels the globe with the show. The first show began in Brinberg's native New York where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, and Toronto (more cities than the real Barbra). Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a concert at Lincoln Center. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Liza Minnelli

 

“Simply Barbra” has earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and was nominated for a Robby Award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Brinberg's film credits include Camp, Boys Life, Heavenly Peace, and Thirsty. His television appearances include “Blue Bloods” on CBS, “The Rosie O'Donnell Show,” “Sally Jessy Raphael,” “Jerry Springer,” and MTV's “Celebrity Death Match.” Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in Ivanov (Jewish Rep), The Wind Up Toys (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical Nightlife at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He co-starred on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth. Brinberg has released two albums, Simply Barbra: Live in London, and Simply Barbra: The Duet Album, featuring Kaye Ballard, Mimi Hines, Debbie Gravitte, Karen Mason, and many others. SimplyBarbra.com 




Recommended For You