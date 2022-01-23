Ryan James Monroe adds Second Performance Date After Debut Solo Show Sold Out At THE DUPLEX

Ryan James Monroe's solo show debut is the fastest a show has ever sold out at New York City's historic Duplex Cabaret Theater. Tickets are now on sale for his March 18th encore performance.

Ryan James Monroe makes his solo show debut singing the music of the incredibly brilliant Thomas Hodges (Dear Harvey, Sonata 1962, The Things We Never Say) on March 11th which sold out in under eight hours! With composer Thomas Hodges at the piano, Ryan is joined by special guest Gracie Lee Brown (Say Goodnight, Gracie) to bring you an evening of intense, inspiring music. A celebration of the human experience told through music, storytelling, and community guaranteed to leave you feeling empowered and charged with the intimate knowing that you are not alone.

"As a kid I dreamt of performing new music in concert with the composer at the piano. If my childhood self could see that not only is that dream coming true with this show, but the composer at the piano is also a dear friend and close collaborator of mine, he would be so incredibly proud. Thomas' music is so powerfully vulnerable, it explores themes of combating shame, heartbreak, hope, and light. I feel incredibly fortunate to be working on this music during a time in my life where I am learning more about what it means to be a gay man and how to live more courageously in my authenticity. My hope is that in sharing this music, it will touch and inspire the audience in the same way that it inspires me." -Ryan James Monroe

Ryan James Monroe is a New York based singer and creative leader. He has been seen on stage at Carnegie Hall, The Duplex, The Green Room 42, The West End Lounge, The Bitter End, around St. Petersburg, Florida, and throughout Florence, Italy! Ryan is the creator and host of The Empowered Series which is in it's second season on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. With The Empowered Series, Ryan is sitting down with creative leaders to share stories that can help us be more empowering leaders while also living more empowered lives. Ryan is so excited to be making his solo show debut at The Duplex with his friend and deeply valued collaborator, Thomas Hodges, and is so excited to share the stage with the incredibly talented Gracie Lee Brown! Ryan holds a BFA in Music Theatre and BA in Arts Administration both from Elon University. Instagram @ryanjamesmonroe

Thomas Hodges is a New York based composer and music director. He is passionate about using historical documents, interviews, and real life events to create complex and compelling stories for the stage. Past works include: Sonata 1962 (NYMF 2018 winner of three awards including "Outstanding Musical Arrangements and Orchestrations", Interlochen 2021, book by Patricia Loughrey) Underground (NYMF 2019, Perry Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp, book by John Viscardi) The Things We Never Say (San Diego Fringe 2015 winner of "Outstanding Original Score") Dorian (Commissioned by Diversionary Theatre 2011). His score for Patricia Loughrey's Dear Harvey is available from Playscripts and has been produced internationally over 50 productions earning a commendation from the City of San Diego. In 2015 The Harvey Milk Foundation commissioned a sequel to Dear Harvey called Hope Will Never Be Silent exploring LGBTQ activism globally through interviews. Instagram @thomashodgesmusic

Gracie Lee Brown was born and raised in San Diego, CA and moved to New York City after receiving her MFA in Acting from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Most recently seen performing her ever evolving one woman cabaret "Say Goodnight, Gracie" at The Bitter End. She is delighted beyond words to be back at The Duplex (her debut cabaret theatre back in 2016!) with the incomparable Ryan James Monroe and performing the beautiful and inspiring music of her best friend Thomas Hodges. Find out more about Gracie at www.gracieleebrown.com or follow her on Instagram @saygoodnightgracielee