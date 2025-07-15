Robert Wilson Will Join Luke Landric For Special Evening at La MaMa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experimental theater company Monk Parrots, under the artistic direction of Luke Landric (formerly known as Luke Landric Leonard), has announced An Evening with Robert Wilson on Wednesday, August 7, 2025, at La MaMa in New York City.

The special one-night event will celebrate the visionary work of legendary director and visual artist Robert Wilson while offering audiences an exclusive glimpse into Landric's forthcoming multimedia performance, the ATOMIC war: a cloud is best measured when it is up. Seating is limited to approximately 60 guests. Tickets are available now.

"Robert Wilson's legacy lit the path for artists like me," says Landric. "I'm honored to share the stage with him, pay tribute to his impact, and unveil the beginnings of my own next chapter."

The evening will begin with a private VIP reception, followed by a public conversation between Wilson and Landric. The discussion will touch on Wilson's influential career and the inspiration behind Landric's new work. A light reception will follow.

the ATOMIC war is Landric's new multimedia performance work, inspired by the spirit of Wilson's early monumental opus the CIVIL warS: a tree is best measured when it is down. The piece weaves together non-linear dramaturgy, experimental text, internet iconography, and innovative uses of Korean performance traditions such as pansori and haegeum to examine global spectacle, cultural myths, and the specter of societal collapse through an avant-garde lens. The work is currently in development toward a winter 2027 premiere.

Robert Wilson, originally from Waco, Texas, is one of the world's foremost theater and visual artists. Among his most significant works is Einstein on the Beach, the revolutionary opera created with composer Philip Glass. Wilson is also the founder and Artistic Director of The Watermill Center, an interdisciplinary laboratory for the arts in Water Mill, New York.

Luke Landric, originally from Houston, Texas, is an acclaimed experimental director, designer, playwright, and visual artist. He is the founder and Artistic Director of Monk Parrots Performance and serves as Assistant Professor of Experimental Media and Performance at the Seoul Institute of the Arts. His projects examine identity, social tensions, and the intersection of political critique and emerging technologies through innovative theatrical forms.

Monk Parrots Performance is a New York-based experimental theater company dedicated to producing contemporary works that challenge conventional storytelling and push the boundaries of performance.