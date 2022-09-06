Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ricky Ritzel's BROADWAY Will Stop Monthly Shows After November 2022

Shows will continue on the last Friday of September, October and November at Don't Tell Mama.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Now in its eighth award-winning year, Ricky Ritzel's Broadway will be discontinuing monthly performances after November 2022. Shows will continue on the last Friday of September, October and November at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, NYC, prior to the hiatus.

"Eight years is a long time but we're not stopping-just slowing down," said producer and musical director Ritzel. "We hope to do three or four of them a year moving forward, and the show after November is slated for April of 2023. In truth, I have other shows planned that require my attention right now...so maybe I'm not really slowing down at all."

Catch the next performance of Ricky Ritzel's Broadway on Friday, September 30th at 7p at Don't Tell Mama.


