Review: Young Performers are SPEAKING OUT, SINGING LOUDER at 54 Below

On August 11, 54 Below hosted Speaking Out, Singing Louder: Standing Up Through Song, a concert dedicated to raising voices for causes that matter while celebrating the power of musical storytelling. The evening featured a cast of passionate young performers who used their voices to raise money for Democracy Forward.

Group numbers filled the stage with energy and camaraderie, while solo turns gave each performer space to shine. No matter the choice of material, nothing held back the cast from performing the pieces they felt most deeply connected to, which made for a program that was as diverse as it was heartfelt.

Among the standouts of the night was Ava Tyler, whose performance of “Home” from The Wiz was both vulnerable and commanding. Her voice filled the room with a deep sense of yearning, but what made it land was the sincerity with which she delivered every lyric. The song’s message of searching for belonging took on added weight in the context of a show built around personal and social voices being heard.

Jacob Morrell and Samantha Hallenberg created one of the evening’s most memorable duets with “This Is Not Over Yet” from Parade. Their chemistry was immediate, and the way their voices met and pushed against each other brought the urgency of the song into sharp focus. What could have been a simple musical theater showcase instead became a reminder of the way two voices, when united, can demand attention and change.

Venice Ella Mayor brought something entirely different to the evening with “Sana Maulit Muli” by Gary Valenciano, performed in the style of Lea Salonga. Sung in Tagalog, the number stood out not only for its vocal beauty but also for its cultural grounding. It was a performance that reached across language, drawing the audience in through its emotion and authenticity. The crowd’s enthusiastic response spoke volumes about the importance of making space for songs outside the traditional Broadway canon.

Gabby Gibbs brought the drama with an emotional rendition of “I’m Here” from The Color Purple. Her interpretation carried both strength and vulnerability, capturing the essence of triumph over hardship. The performance swelled into a climactic moment that embodied the show’s theme of resilience and left the audience visibly moved.

The night ended with the cast joining together, voices layered in harmony, creating the kind of finale that felt less like a curtain call and more like a collective statement. Each number throughout the evening, whether a musical theater classic or a personal cultural ballad, contributed to a sense of unity.

Speaking Out, Singing Louder had done more than showcase talent, it offered a glimpse of what happens when young artists use their craft to amplify the voices and stories that deserve to be heard.

Learn more about the producer of this show, Makaila Andersonn, on Instagram @makaila.andersonn

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

