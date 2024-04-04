Review: The Best of Cabaret Celebrated at the 39th Annual BISTRO AWARDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Monday night was buzzing with anticipation as New York’s cabaret community gathered at the Gotham Comedy Club for the 39th Annual Bistro Awards.

Produced by Sherry Eaker and directed by Gerry Geddes, the night started off with a dazzling performance of “I Got Rhythm” (complete with tap dancing) by Song and Dance Performer Bistro Award winner Tony Yazbeck.

Eaker then welcomed everyone to the Awards and introduced the Host for the evening, comedian Steve Hayes, who was a barrel of laughs, entertaining the audience with clever impersonations. The ever delightful Sidney Myer was also on mic from back of house as the evening’s announcer.

Next honored was the sweet-voiced Karen Mack, who took the award for Variety of Cabaret Performances. She previewed a song from her upcoming album, which is set to launch in August, and Musical Director for the evening, Daryl Kojak shone with a luscious piano solo.

Tribute Show Bistro Award winner Wendy Scherl gave a stunning rendition of “Disneyland” from her tribute show “The Sweetness and The Sorrow: The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch”. This was followed by the charming New Zealand expat Jason Henderson, winner of the Musical Comedy Performer award with his witty rendition of Noel Coward’s “I Like America.”

Musical Comedy Performer Jason Henderson

The warm and wonderful Linda Kahn, Bistro Award winner for her Recording “Wait ‘Til You See What’s Next” was joined at the piano by her album producer David Friedman as they delivered a stirring rendition of Barry Manilow’s “Even Now.”

Maud Hixon, who also won a Bistro Award for Recording for her album, “Permanent Moonlight: Songs of Richard Rodney Bennett” wowed the crowd with her mellifluous vocals before host Steve Hayes returned to the stage to deliver what can only described as an hilarious film noir movie montage of voices.

Bistro Award winner for Musical Memoir Elvira Tortora shared stories about her family as she gifted the audience with her beautiful voice. This was followed by the Bistro Award winner for Outstanding Vocalist Margaret Curry, who was joined on stage by her MD Gregory Toroian and bassist Skip Ward and delivered a fantastic rendition of “Down With Love.”

Mexican native Roberto Araujo, who was joined by Yasuhiko “Yaz” Fukuoka on piano, took the Bistro Award for Autobiographical Show with his show “I Just Wanted You To Know” which he dedicated to the late Steven Lutvak. His lovely performance was followed by Broadway performer Amber Gray who took the award for Creative Artistry in a Cabaret Debut, with a haunting rendition of Andre De Shields’ song, “The Tragic Mulatto,” reminiscent of Billie Holiday.

Next up to the mic was Bistro Award winner for Theatrical Cabaret, Lisa Vroman, for which she won for “Ingenue…Inge-not-so-new.” She dazzled the crowd with her clarion clear soprano.

To round out the night was the Bistro Award for Iconic Singer-Songwriter-Raconteur winner Julie Gold (pictured below left) who wowed the crowd with her witty jokes and a song she wrote on the last day she ever worked a day job – a glorious moment – followed by the big kahuna, the Bob Harrington Lifetime Achievement Award which was given to comedian Robert Klein (below right), whose career spans more than 50 years. The Bronx-born comedian had the room in stitches as he shared jokes, sang songs, and played the mouth organ.

Overall, the night was a joy to behold, and this cabaret enthusiast went home on cloud nine.

Learn more about the Bistro Awards and subscribe to find out when next year's gala will be on their website.