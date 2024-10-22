Review: Sheila Jordan Embraced and Honored in Love-Fest at Dizzy's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At Dizzy’s, wearing her trademark bright, beaded cap shining in the light and her trademark bright smile, shining, too, Sheila Jordan appeared, was cheered, and pluckily persevered despite lingering symptoms of the flu. The affectionate reception and being given a special honor – with her daughter Tracy providing a warm spoken introduction — made the night of October 16 a “sweet 16.” Before the singing and swinging and applause-bringing music began, the veteran vocalist was presented with an award representing her induction into the Ahmet Ertegun Jazz Hall of Fame, named for the recording executive. Miss Jordan was accompanied by her frequent and formidable partners in jazz joy, bassist Harvie S and guitarist Roni Ben-Hur. She graciously and fondly sang their praises — quite literally, singing their names, along with comments about them, during their solo spotlights. In addition to the generous and juicy instrumental breaks, she gave them a full-length spot on their own.

Sheila Jordan is, as ever, spunky and serene as she navigates and adapts melodies, sprinkling some scat-singing, asides, or extra words into the lyrics. Several songs in the repertoire have been constant companions, including two she put her stamp on when she recorded her first album, Portrait of Sheila, back in 1959, both with lyrics by Oscar Brown, Jr. One was the smile-inducing “Hum Drum Blues” with Brown’s own melody and the other began as an instrumental by Bobby Timmons: the playful piece about a small child full of questions, “Dat Dere.” And then there was the adventurous romp through the Gershwins’ zippy “I Got Rhythm.” It first appeared in 1930, but Sheila Jordan was born two years earlier, as she winsomely noted in comments (which she sang, of course!). She’ll turn 96 on November 18. Fun screen facts: She was born on the same 1928 day another entertainment icon debuted: Mickey Mouse, in his premier cartoon, “Steamboat Willie.” Sheila Jordan is still going full steam ahead, too.

The large group of fans was attentive as they listened, sipping drinks and eating. A welcome inclusion in the set was the Jimmy Webb-penned “The Moon’s a Harsh Mistress.” At one point as the audience was hushed during the spell cast by this quite serious and contemplative number there was the loud clatter of something accidentally crashing to the floor somewhere in the audience. Rather than ignoring the disruption, the unflappable singer cutely quipped, “Did I do that?” and then proceeded with the business at hand and got another big hand from the crowd. After all the appreciative applause for all that jazz, came an encore. The choice was Cole Porter’s “You’d Be So Nice to Come To,” which was, like everything else, “so nice.”

Find more upcoming shows at Dizzy's Club and Jazz at Lincoln Center on their website: at www.jazz.org

Find out more about Sheila Jordan at www.sheilajordanjazz.net

Comments