Review: STORM LARGE 'HOLIDAY ORDEAL' AT 54 BELOW IS THE REAL DEAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Storm Large, one of the most uniquely multitalented individuals we have come across in our cabaret adventures opened at 54 Below last night with her annual show titled Holiday Ordeal.

A sensuous and fearless performer, Storm used her imaginative musicality (singer/songwriter), her intelligence (author/lyricist/actress), and physical beauty (check out my photos), to create an evening that had a festive crowd engaged, fascinated, and exhilarated from start to finish.

Her vocal power is organic, and flows from this 6 foot beauty in a constant stream of passionate, authoritative melodic creativity. Additionally, intermixed with her original music, the sold-out 54 audience was given Storm’s piercing observations of the human condition.

She has fun teasing it, and when Storm goes on one of her seemingly spontaneous, but well thought out diatribes it’s done with big doses of empathy and moral clarity. Some might comment that Storm is not for everyone, noting her colorful storytelling and liberal use of explicit language, yes, words do matter, but she uses them well, and for us she’s a friend and a family affair (more photos)… We were all there last night, together with a room full of enthusiastic fans for a tremendous evening of entertainment. Storm Large is a great antidote for complacency, and my recommendation for anyone afflicted with ADHD…no need for medication to maintain focus and concentration during her performance.

Suggestion to Team Storm…Her Holiday show should not be titled “Holiday Ordeal”, it’s the Real Deal!

An extra Holiday gift for the overflow audience was Storm’s special guest, assistant programming director of 54 Below Macon Prickett who joined Storm for a thrilling duet of Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors.

Reader Reviews