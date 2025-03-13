Review: STEVE SCHALCHLIN AND FRIENDS Shines at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steve Schalchlin boasts an impressive work ethic – he claims to write a new song every week. His 3/7 show at Don’t Tell Mama was a showcase of his more recent compositions, mainly from the past year alone. The instrumentation and genre varies throughout the show – some numbers have multiple vocalists and the full band, some are purely piano and vocals. Schalchlin himself plays the keys on every song, although he sometimes cedes vocal duties to a rotating cast of guest singers.

"The Only Kind of Music," the show’s opener, is an ode to Schalchlin’s roots. Schachlin, who grew up in Texas before eventually moving to New York, chooses to sing this one himself. The full band takes the stage with him and they all give the number a bit of country flair. Music director Charlie Viehl takes a smooth violin solo to round it all out. The Oak & The Willow is another number that brings the full band into the equation. It’s a pleasant performance, all the instruments mesh together well. Notably, Charlie Viehl takes another violin solo that serves to elevate the song.

Schalchlin wrote "My New York Life" for Blake Zolfo, who sings the number. It’s a classic tale of New York as a city where the mom & pop shops are on hard times as the new luxury hotels boom, where the rent is too high and the people too busy. It’s hardly a new idea in the world of music, but Blake Zolfo’s emotive performance sells the song’s emotional core. Zolfo also co-wrote "Someone to Get Groceries With," a romantic tune about wanting a partner in life who makes the little things feel a bit more special – from lounging around in pajamas to getting groceries. It’s a heartwarming little tune, and a real highlight of the evening.

Sidney Myer. Photo credit: Stephen Hanks

"Vacationing in Syria" is a comedic number. Vocalist Sidney Myer sings to piano accompaniment (provided by Schalchlin) of all the things he’d rather do than see an ex-lover again, returning to the titular activity as the extreme example of preferred alternatives. Myer’s frenetic delivery is quite entertaining, varying his volume to great effect – by the end of the tune he’s nearly shouting, before falling back into a quieter register.

"Family Bash" is another humorous song, co-written by Schalchlin and Gavin Gold (who provides guitar and occasional vocals for the evening) for their project The Rebel Nerds. The song describes some teenagers getting in trouble for smoking marijuana at a house party, an event that naturally spirals out of control to dramatic effect. Gavin Gold also co-wrote "Sooner or Later," a pop-punk-y number performed with the Bonus Round Band for the same Rebel Nerds project. It’s a fun little tune about how finding true love requires being vulnerable, and perhaps a bit persistent. Gold’s voice embodies the nervous-yet-charming energy of the song, sometimes slipping into falsetto at the end of a line before the instrumental break.

Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Stephen Hanks

Guest vocalist Natalie Douglas comes on stage for "All That and More," a quiet tune inspired by Schalchlin’s time on a cruise ship. It’s a romantic number, opining that the world’s majesty cannot compare to that of the singer’s lover. Backed by soft piano, Douglas lends her voice to the song well, making for another memorable love song in the setlist.

The full band returns for the finale, a song from the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album. Schalchlin invites the audience to sing along to the classic number, which proved a real crowd pleaser. Bassist Jake Adams throws in some fun flourishes here and there, giving the tune a pleasant feel.

Overall, Schalchlin’s talent as a songwriter shines through, especially on the romantic numbers. Bouncing from genre to genre, he finds an interesting emotion or idea in each one, while maintaining his singer-songwriter charm throughout.

Follow Steve Schalchlin on Instagram here for more.

Find more upcoming shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website.

Header photo credit: Stephen Hanks

