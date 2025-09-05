Review: LEGALLY BLONDE at Don't Tell Mama is Exactly What You Want

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fidelity Productions returned to Don’t Tell Mama on August 29 with their latest cabaret- style musical staging, this time tackling the beloved Legally Blonde. With Miles Messier as music director, the show brought together a fresh cast of rising performers who threw themselves into Elle Woods’ pink-soaked world with charm, humor, and heart.

The cabaret format stripped Legally Blonde down to its essentials, highlighting the music itself. Without dialogue or elaborate staging, the story unfolded entirely through song, giving the performers space to focus on character and emotion purely through their vocals. Fidelity’s choice to present the show this way emphasized the strength of the score and the cast’s ability to carry the narrative in concert form.

Leading the show was Kaileigh Fiorillo as Elle Woods, who captured the character’s wit and determination with ease. Fiorillo balanced Elle’s bubbly optimism with a growing sense of conviction, and her numbers were packed with energy and warmth. Her presence anchored the evening, reminding everyone why Elle remains one of musical theater’s most endearing heroines.

Madeline Kimmel as Vivian provided a sharp and nuanced counterpoint to Elle. Kimmel leaned into Vivian’s poised and skeptical nature early on, but also let her arc breathe, allowing the transformation from rival to ally to feel natural and satisfying. Her vocals were sharp, bright and powerful, leaving a lasting impression after every note.

Abigail Stephenson as Paulette brought humor and heart in equal measure. Paulette is one of the show’s most beloved characters, and Stephenson leaned into the comedy while also delivering an undercurrent of sincerity. Her timing was spot-on, and she brought the house down with her songs, ensuring Paulette’s moments stood out as both funny and heartfelt.

Claire Vandeman as Serena added flair and vibrancy to the Delta Nu girls, delivering her lines and vocals with confidence and charm standing out as a member of the Greek chorus, she gave the sorority ensemble its spark, helping set the tone of fun and support that carries Elle through her journey.

The rest of the cast rounded out the production with equal commitment. Sebastian Henson as Emmett, Tommy Dougherty as Warner, Ernest Barzaga as Callahan, Nora McCarthy as Margot and Bailey Kirn as Pilar, Josephine McGehee as Brooke, and ensemble members Sarah Wolf, Lauren Nathans, Juan Ayala, and Ciaran Welch filled the stage with energy and versatility. Together, the cast worked as a tight unit, balancing individual standout moments with a strong sense of ensemble storytelling.

What makes Fidelity Productions special is how they consistently take large-scale musicals and distill them into intimate evenings that showcase performers front and center. This Legally Blonde captured the heart of the show while letting its cast shine, proving that with the right talent, even the biggest musicals thrive in a cabaret space.

Fidelity Theatricals returns to Don't Tell Mama on September 12 with Be More Chill. Find tickets to that show and more upcoming concerts at Don't Tell Mama on their website here. Learn more about Fidelity Theatricals on their Linktree here.

Reader Reviews

