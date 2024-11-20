Review: Joshua Redman Group Captivates Jazz At Lincoln Center Crowd

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joshua Redman’s performance at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Saturday, November 16th, was an immersive journey through jazz, highlighted by selections from his album Where We Are—an album born during the isolating days of COVID-19, with deep geographic influences. The evening opened with Redman’s arresting solo long tone, a deep, meditative note that set the tone for what was to come. The band soon joined in, seamlessly blending Count Basie’s “Goin’ to Chicago” with Sufjan Stevens’ “Chicago,” offering a surprising yet perfect fusion. Throughout, Redman’s saxophone gleamed with his signature liquid-gold tone, while his mellifluous improvisation intertwined beautifully with Gabrielle Cavassa’s smooth, silky vocals.

The next number, a cover of "Streets of Philadelphia," featured pianist Paul Cornish, whose percussive hammer strikes on the keys launched the piece with a raw, almost industrial feel. The music then melted into a more lyrical sound, with Redman’s saxophone and Cavassa’s delicate, cotton-ball-soft voice weaving in and out. The song built to a fierce, cathartic climax, with Redman delivering a wild, rampaging solo and the band coming together in full force, firing on all cylinders.

Following this was a bold reimagining of "Hotel California," where bassist Phillip Norrish took the spotlight with a solo that left no doubt of his virtuosic mastery. Cavassa’s vocals on this piece started a little too soft, but gradually gained in power and rawness, finally delivering the piercing, emotional sound this reviewer had been waiting for all night. It was a compelling moment of vocal growth.

Next, the group melded "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" with Monk’s "San Francisco Holiday," an unexpected pairing that flowed together beautifully. This was a particularly captivating moment, with Cavassa’s solo vocals leading the way, followed by cascading piano lines that grew more intricate as they went along. Norrish, once again, delivered a fantastic bass solo, further cementing his role as a linchpin of the band’s rhythmic and harmonic complexity.

One of the evening’s most exciting moments came with "Rhode Island is Famous for You" by Arthur Schwartz and Howard Dietz, a number not featured on Where We Are. This unexpected inclusion gave drummer Nazir Ebo a chance to shine, with his clever call-and-response interactions with Redman’s sax. The snare-heavy moments added a bold, textured dimension to the performance, bringing energy and drive to the piece in a way that was both playful and intricate.

The set took a deeply emotional turn with Stars Fell on Alabama, juxtaposed with John Coltrane’s Alabama. The two pieces merged beautifully, starting with just vocals and saxophone. Redman’s saxophone emitted a haunting, almost crying sound that tugged at the heartstrings before the piece swelled, adding a solid piano solo from Cornish and a delicate drum shift as Ebo swapped his sticks for mallets. The muted drum sound added a layer of intimacy, and the group’s interplay built to what was, in my humble opinion, the most epic and transcendent performance of the night.

As the evening wound down, the audience was fully engrossed, cheering on a band that functioned as a cohesive, well-oiled unit. The night concluded with a dreamy encore of Autumn in New York, perfectly capping off an unforgettable night of jazz in the heart of New York City.

Learn more about Joshua Redman at www.joshuaredman.com

Find more upcoming shows at Jazz at Lincoln Center on their website.

Header photo by Gilberto Tadday / Jazz at Lincoln Center

