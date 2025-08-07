Review: ISAAC MIZRAHI SURVIVES DEMOCRACY at 54 Below: Lovable, Bawdy, & Honest

There are some singers whose earthy tonal quality won’t make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up, yet can be tremendously appealing because they possess innate musicality and the ability to communicate a lyric in a genuine and sincere manner. Isaac Mizrahi is that kind of performer. He’s lovable, bawdy, and most importantly honest in his performance. My business career was spent in the garment center, and life would have been much more enjoyable if our designer customers could sing, tell hilarious stories and be entertaining and clever like Isaac. What this garment industry icon lacks in vocal chops is offset by his musician’s caliber sense of time, and a type of free-ranging improvisational phrasing that “refashions” familiar tunes in a refreshing way.

Issac proves in his show at 54 Below that he is a master at fashioning all things “material”. Backed up by a swinging group of expert musicians led by pianist Ben Walter, Isaac is in total control of the chaos he creates.

Mizrahi is no amateur nervously looking at his music director for a cue when to come in after the band takes a bridge solo… The Designer knows his music! One thing for sure, I doubt anyone could successfully copy his style, be it vocal or couture. He could also sell out a room like he did last night appearing only as a stand up comedian.

The show was titled “Isaac Mizrahi Survives Democracy” and unlike most cabaret performers Isaac wasn’t afraid to talk politics, although I must report the left side and middle section of 54 Below were laughing more than the right was. That being said, the entire room became one big party during his show and if anyone felt uncomfortable or embarrassed by any of his observations, it just added to the excitement and fun of the evening. Some may agree to disagree but all agree that be it runway or cabaret stage, Isaac Mizrahi puts on a SHOW!