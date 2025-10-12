Review: Halloween Started Early with STRANGE & UNUSUAL at Chelsea Table + Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Halloween started early at Chelsea Table + Stage with the delightful new revue, Strange & Unusual. Produced and directed by Stephanie Lewandowski, the show was infused with a diverse array of talented performers, mostly on the younger side.

The band featured pianist Michael Ferrara, drummer Tanner Schut, and the sensational British guitarist Ricky Westrip. These guys are serious rockers, a diversion from the usual jazz and cabaret accompanists you hear in these rooms.

The material included film and Broadway songs with horror and science fiction themes, though anything with the slightest connection to something Halloween, like the mention of a witch or something creepy and crawly, made the cut.

The show opened, appropriately, with “Science Fiction/Double Feature” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Richard O’Brien and Richard Hartley), performed by Jo Davis and Livvie Hirshfield. “Feed Me,” from Little Shop of Horrors (Alan Mencken/Howard Ashman), featured Isaiah Welker and Johnny Tammaro, assisted by spooky sound effects.

Jo Davis and Rob Lewandowski (Stephanie’s husband) duetted on “Ready Set, Not Yet” from Beetlejuice (Eddie Perfect).

Alex Herrera was a big crowd pleaser when he crooned the sexy, non-scary Sinatra song “Witchcraft” (Cy Coleman/Carolyn Leigh).

The very young Julia Miller (only 18) is a dynamic singer with excellent emotional connection to her song, The Cranberries’ “Zombie” (Dolores O’Riordan). Here, guitarist Westrip came up front with Miller for a blistering, Van Halenesque solo.

Rob Lewandowski performed Radiohead’s “Creep.” A strong singer, he delivered a powerful, emotional reading, with intense acting and physicality that brought him to his knees.

The precocious Hannah Dugan is all of 11 years old and beyond adorable. She performed the cute, funny “Darryl is a Boy (and He Lives in My Closet)" (Michael Mitnick). She is fearless, with outstanding poise and presence, and impeccable timing. Here’s hoping we see her again soon!

Sarah Ambrose did a nice job on “Pulled” from The Addams Family Musical (Andrew Lippa).

Rising cabaret star Hannah Jane, who is everywhere these days, performed a terrific “Dead Girl Walking” from Heathers: The Musical (Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy). She portrayed a tough chick with attitude, sizzling hot in a leather jumpsuit and eight-inch heels.

For “The Music of the Night” from Phantom (Andrew Lloyd Webber), Ryan James Monroe appeared in a wildly provocative black, toga-like robe. Monroe has a deep, rich and rangy baritone. After using falsetto for several high notes earlier in the song, he produced a startling full-voiced high note in the tenor range toward the end. Bravo!

Rory Donovan proved to be the biggest star of the night. For Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” he appeared wearing a “Jason” mask and carrying a bloody knife. When he pulled it off, he looked at it as if it were poor Yorick, his eyes wild with mascara everywhere, his long hair stringy. Donovan has a spectacular tenor rock voice, and gives off a very “Jack Black” vibe. With Westrip again up front, the two played off one another like rock stars.

Josey Miller performed an admirable “Last Midnight” from Into the Woods (Stephen Sondheim) before Hannah Jane returned, along with Julia Miller and Emily Stys, for a girl group rendition of “I Put a Spell On You” (“Screamin’” Jay Hawkins and Herb Slotkin).

Rory Donovan, Emily Stys, Livvie Hirshfield returned to wrap up the show with a return to Rocky Horror with “Time Warp.” Donovan again blew down the house with his killer chops.

Oddly, the show ended abruptly at this point, with none of the usual closing formalities or even an announcement. An encore with the entire cast, perhaps of something like “The Monster Mash,” would have made for a smoother end to the evening. With performances ranging from good to sensational, the show was quite tight - the performers and the band were in sync, well-rehearsed. The selections were excellent, with some swell, sometimes spooky surprises. For now, this was a one-off performance. Encore, please!

Photos: Stephen Mosher except where indicated

Learn more about the producer and director Stephanie Lewandowski on Instagram @stephy_uncorkednyc

For more great shows at Chelsea Table + Stage, visit https://www.chelseatableandstage.com.

Reader Reviews

