Review: GMHC Benefit Is Terrific, Tuneful & Touching at Joe's Pub

Music and merriment, stars and stories, fun and fundraising, tales of triumphs and tears: That’s what’s on tap at the annual benefit cabaret event where the GMHC honors accomplished people in the entertainment world and puts on a spectacular show. This year, the tenth annual extravaganza, held at Joe’s Pub on February 10, was especially dazzling and loving. The honorees were the songwriting partners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who’ve been active supporters of GMHC’s work over the years. Mr. Shaiman took over piano duties for much of the evening; the fine and energetic pianist Kyle Branzell had been at the keyboard at the start, joined by Larry Saltzman (guitar), Joe Wallace (bass), and Jeremy Yaddaw (percussion).

Photo credit: Justin McCallum

Shaiman and Wittman's songs were in excellent hands indeed. Rock and roll legend/survivor, the endearing Darlene Love –who spent nine months in the cast of Hairspray during its long run – brought her big notes and big personality to reprise “I Know Where I’ve Been,” commenting on its parallels to her own life and career. And she casually announced her age (83!)--a number that doesn’t match her looks or sound. To say she knocked it out of the park is an understatement. Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee was on hand to represent the writing team’s recent musical, Some Like It Hot, bringing sass, struts, and sizzle. Smash cast members Robyn Hurder and Caroline Bowman delivered a powerhouse preview of the musical set to start previews in March on Broadway. There was star quality of a more tender tone when Christine Ebersole tugged hearts with an involved and beautifully phrased rendition of “The Place Where the Lost Things Go,” from the film Mary Poppins Returns.

We heard some lyrics by the man the award is named for: Howard Ashman, the talented wordsmith (and director) who died of complications from HIV/AIDS in 1991, not long after working on the animated films The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, as well as beginning the score for Aladdin. That project was represented by the genie’s song, “A Friend Like Me,” in a lively rendition by John Edwards of MJ: The Musical. (Last year, the award was given to Howard Ashman’s composer partner on those scores and other projects, Alan Menken.) Despite his amusing disclaimer that “My singing voice has often been described as Jewish cry for help,” the showman in Shaiman came out. His rendition of the sorrowful AIDS-related Ashman/Menken song, “Sheridan Square,” was deeply moving. He was fighting back tears. He wasn’t the only one in the room doing so. Happier sentimental moments also came via warm recollections of younger days, early jobs, and old friends.

The night was filled with one highlight after another. Shaiman and Wittman co-wrote the delightful quick-tempo treat "Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?" with another songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, for TV’s Only Murders in the Building, and all four men joined forces to perform it with zest. Also on the bill to sing with gusto were Joe’s Pub regular Bridget Everett, members of the Broadway Inspirational Voices, and the merry “mistress of ceremonies” Cacophony Daniels, garbed in a glittery gown and big wig (“For those of you in the back, I’m a drag queen”), keeping things chugging along well, with grace and glee.

But it wasn’t all about music. Raising money for GMHC, raising awareness of the history and present situation of the ongoing HIV/AIDS realities were front and center. Audience members pledged donations to fund essential services the organization offers clients like help with housing, medical care, meals, legal help, and other support services). Several speakers referenced the current political climate of shrinking funds and policies less friendly to LGBTQ+ people and organizations.

The actual award was presented by spouses Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker who not only had kind words for the men being saluted, but became a kind of comedy duo as their joint speech went on. He teased Marc Shaiman about the fact that he’s been in the business for decades and has won a slew of awards and been nominated for more, but remains one key award shy of being an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner). With a note of optimistic encouragement about the possibility of winning the elusive Oscar, he remarked “There’s still time” — pause — “Not a lot of time.” And SJP got an unplanned laugh that fostered a running gag when she belatedly realized she’d misread the first two digits of the number of a specific recent date, identifying it as a year that won’t arrive for many centuries.

It was truly one of those very special, memorable nights in New York City where everything clicked and the memories (and money) came rolling in. To borrow the title of that TV show that has morphed into the aforementioned coming-soon Broadway musical, it was a Smash.

Find more upcoming shows at Joe's Pub on their website.

FInd out more about the important work done by GMHC and how to get involved or donate at www.gmhc.org

Header photo credit: Justin McCallum

