Review: Did Somebody Say They Needed Some Cole? SONGBOOK SUNDAYS: ANYTHING GOES! COLE PORTER & MORE COLE PORTER At Jazz At Lincoln Center/Dizzy's Club

Well, my lambkins, Sunday afternoon found little Bobby feeling uptown and swanky at the gorgeous Dizzy's Club for Jazz At Lincoln Center. Deborah Grace Winer, an ace at all things American Songbook, did it again and she did it with style for her SONGBOOK SUNDAYS: ANYTHING GOES! Cole Porter & MORE Cole Porter. This was a program tailored as beautifully as one of La Porter's own hand-crafted suits - a perfect fit for the space and an afternoon's outing. Three fantastique vocalists were all that was needed to expertly present the eleven-number program that included the best, most well-known, of the Cole canon. It was Winer's wisdom, in fact, that programmed a setlist that would be familiar to even the most neophyte of musical tastes. With the sunlight pouring in through the Columbus Circle window and patrons enjoying a Sunday 5 PM Cocktail hour with lite repasts and music supplied by a fine jazz combo of piano, bass, sax, and drums, the audience felt at home in the music in a truly refined setting allowing all to relax and enjoy a show somewhere between a summer sidewalk jam session and a night out on the town. The three voices bringing their jazz and Broadway A-games to the stage - Christine Andreas, Allison Blackwell, and Robbie Lee - all sang each note with subtle stylings and great sensitivity.

Kicking off the set brilliantly with JUST ONE OF THOSE THINGS, beautiful, youthful Christine Andreas strutted the stage in her black stilettos with Christmas-red accents, OR she was draped sexily on a stool, leaning back on Joe Davidian's piano, proving throughout that the lady knows her jazz. Andreas later took her exceptionally trained voice from one end of her range to the other, trilling notes up top and dropping down to a growl, all while flirting with everyone her eyes fell upon during the slightly naughty paean to men with "the sugar" - MY HEART BELONGS TO DADDY. Christine's other solo, a departure from Broadway, the love song TRUE LOVE from the film HIGH SOCIETY, employed her rich soprano vocals in heartfelt sentiments within almost whispered tones that still filled the room. Dueting with Bassist Russell Hall, singing in her upper register to his gentle pulse on the low notes, the number was all Bass strings and heartstrings. The Tony Award nominee also looked FAB, my darlings, in her "evening pajama" number in black chiffon with flared trousers, chic scarf, and tasteful diamond accessories.

Taking on NIGHT AND DAY, IN THE STILL OF THE NIGHT, and I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU - Little Bobby got his first-ever lookeeloo at one Allison Blackwell. Absolutely resplendent in a beautiful black sequinned, form-fitting cocktail dress, this MAHHHVELOUS vocalist proceeded to make meals of each song, showing off her low register with NIGHT, then later surprising all with her soprano on STILL, while impressively managing to sound oh-so-sultry throughout, with just the keyboard of Davidian accompanying her. At the conclusion of this song, an audience member seated nearby was heard saying, "WOW! Amazing! Holy Audra McDonald!" signaling what all within earshot knew for certain - that this Broadway veteran's days in the chorus should be numbered, and a show all her own is certainly what is needed. Then, switching it up and employing a bright, powerful belt on KICK, Blackwell showed all that this singing actress not only has the range and vocal variety to be a star, but she is also able to bring the fun as well.

Robbie Lee rounded out the threesome, taking on Porter's tunes DELOVELY, EVERY TIME WE SAY GOODBYE, and I'VE GOT YOU UNDER MY SKIN. With stylings and vocals reminiscent of a young Chet Baker or Mel Torme, Lee proved himself to be a real jazz crooner of the first order. But, where Torme was "The Velvet Fog," with his dark vocal tones rumbling and rolling along low to the ground, Lee's brighter production (which seemed to be smiling as much as his face) felt more like he could well be dubbed "The Silk River" - gently flowing along, smoothing out every stone it cascades over, and then adding expert scat singing for bubbles. In truth, my dahlings, Bobby could've listened to Robbie all night long.

Jumping in and out throughout the program, Deb Winer brought the funny anecdotes of Porter's theatrical career, charming the house with her superior knowledge in ways that could never feel superior. In fact, with each of these Sunday outings, Winer just gets smoother and better at doing all the talkie bits, so her musical guests don't have to, and she genuinely seemed to be having fun this go-round. Winer's evening of music was perfectly supported by the instruments, in the hands of Davidian on keys (MD) Hall on Bass, Evan Sherman on drums, and young up-and-comer, Zoe Obadia on alto-sax. Davidian did a wonderful job knitting together all of the work of these musicians and their vocalists into a testament to the art of jazz which, more than anything else, is the art of being there for each other. Being able to improvise and pass musical phrases back and forth, picking up where someone else has just left off, and dovetailing sounds together without overpowering each other is a treat for the ears, and SONGBOOK SUNDAYS: ANYTHING GOES! Cole Porter & MORE Cole Porter was just that, and more than deserving of Bobby's full...

SONGBOOK SUNDAYS will return in September with its tribute to Duke Ellington and, my little loves, take this hint from your Auntie Mayhem - don't miss it.

