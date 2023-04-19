Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: CHRISTINE ANDREAS Goes On a Passionate Road Trip in TWO FOR THE ROAD at Cafe Carlyle

Review: CHRISTINE ANDREAS Goes On a Passionate Road Trip in TWO FOR THE ROAD at Cafe Carlyle

TWO FOR ROAD Performs at Cafe Carlyle April 18-19

Apr. 19, 2023  
Review: CHRISTINE ANDREAS Goes On a Passionate Road Trip in TWO FOR THE ROAD at Cafe Carlyle
photo credit: David Andrako

About two-thirds of the way through her Carlyle show last evening, Christine Andreas talked about artistic spaces that are haunted by the ghosts of great performers. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, there is no denying that some rooms have an energy about them that comes from a respect for history and tradition. Without a doubt, Cafe Carlyle is one of those spaces. Since 1955, it has been New York's premiere cabaret and supper club. It is one of the few remaining remnants of mid-century Cafe Society and it wears that heritage with great pride. The room reverberates with the memories of Bobby Short, Eartha Kitt, Elaine Stritch, and Barbara Cook, to name but a few of its most famous artists.

Christine Andreas is the natural successor to Barbara Cook in many ways. Andreas is more of a lyric soprano, as opposed to Cook's coloratura, but the two women have much in common. Both began as Broadway stars and, later, seamlessly added cabaret to their repertoires. Both were quintessential ingenues with career longevity. And, like Cook, Andreas always infuses her work with an almost ethereal passion that belies her natural pragmatism. So it is entirely fitting that Christine Andreas should be performing her evening of passionate songs, TWO FOR THE ROAD, in the place where Ms. Cook gave so many concerts.

Ms. Andreas made her mark in seminal revivals of Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady, and On Your Toes, as well as the original production of The Scarlet Pimpernel and the first national tour of The Light in the Piazza. So it should be no surprise that great storytelling is in her blood. She also has one of the finest of Broadway voices, an instrument with a huge, expressive range, capable of belting to the rafters, and pliable enough to sing the gentlest lullaby. Despite her references to allergies, her vocal pyrotechnics were on full display last night.

Review: CHRISTINE ANDREAS Goes On a Passionate Road Trip in TWO FOR THE ROAD at Cafe Carlyle
photo credit: David Andrako

The title TWO FOR THE ROAD, as Andreas explained, is to honor the many journeys the past few years have brought to her and her musical director/composer/arranger/husband Martin Silvestri, as they traveled from state to state, and country to country, concertizing and picking up pieces of the culture in each of their destinations. The music reflected this international flair, from the subtle English flavor in "I Could Have Danced All Night" to the slightest trace of a drawl in Clint Black's "Something That We Do."

Andreas hit some of her career highlights such as "Storybook" from The Scarlet Pimpernel, and the previously mentioned My Fair Lady offering. She also gave us some beautifully arranged standards, such as "Fly Me to the Moon," "My Heart Stood Still," "Alfie," and 'What the World Needs Now," as well as a very comprehensive Gershwin medley. She also was particularly engaging in a pair of charm songs, Schwartz and Dietz's "Rhode Island is Famous for You" and "I Remember it Well" from Lerner & Lowe's Gigi. In both numbers, she was joined by her favorite acting partner, Martin Silvestri.

Review: CHRISTINE ANDREAS Goes On a Passionate Road Trip in TWO FOR THE ROAD at Cafe Carlyle
photo credit: David Andrako

The highlight of the evening was a rapturously sung arrangement of the classic "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square," in which Silvestri incorporated birdsong into his fantastic accompaniment. The pair saved the best for last in a rendition of Cole Porter's "I Love Paris" that was combined with a "La Vie en Rose" that almost outdid Piaf herself. Magnifique!

Review: CHRISTINE ANDREAS Goes On a Passionate Road Trip in TWO FOR THE ROAD at Cafe Carlyle
photo credit: David Andrako

Christine Andreas and Martin Silvestri continue their run tonight, April 19. If you can get in, you will not be disappointed. The food and service at Cafe Carlye is unparalleled and TWO FOR THE ROAD is the best road trip this side of Bob Hope and Bing Crosby. Don't miss it.

Review: CHRISTINE ANDREAS Goes On a Passionate Road Trip in TWO FOR THE ROAD at Cafe Carlyle
photo credit: David Andrako

For tickets to Christine Andreas and information about future Cafe Carlyle events, go to rosewoodhotels.com > dining > cafe-carlyle. For more about Christine Andreas, visit christineandreas.com or follow her @ninapik on Instagram



Isaac Mizrahi to Return to 54 Below in August Photo
Isaac Mizrahi to Return to 54 Below in August
54 BELOW will welcome back entertainment icon Isaac Mizrahi on August 3 – 6 at 7:00pm.
Brittney Johnson to Make Solo Concert Debut at Birdland in May Photo
Brittney Johnson to Make Solo Concert Debut at Birdland in May
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the New York solo concert debut of Brittney Johnson – who made history as the first Black actress to play “Glinda” in Broadway’s Wicked – on Monday, May 1 at 7:00 PM.
Lexi Lawson, Brennyn Lark, and Michael Lee Brown Join BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT at The Gr Photo
Lexi Lawson, Brennyn Lark, and Michael Lee Brown Join BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT at The Green Room 42
The Green Room 42 presents the New York debut of the music of 'Beethoven: Live in Concert' on May 15th at 9:30pm.
Clint Holmes Wick Photos Photo
Clint Holmes Wick Photos
Clint Holmes, Grammy nominated singer/songwriter and one of the most exciting entertainers in the country was on the stage of the Wick Museum Club last night.

From This Author - Ricky Pope

Ricky Pope is a very busy actor/musical director/vocal coach who has toured the country with the national tours of ANNIE, ALL SHOOK UP AND TITANIC. He has worked in regional theatres in 49 states i... (read more about this author)


Review: Kate Baldwin and Aaron Lazar Throw a Casual Party in Cocktail Attire in ALL FOR YOU at 54 BelowReview: Kate Baldwin and Aaron Lazar Throw a Casual Party in Cocktail Attire in ALL FOR YOU at 54 Below
April 13, 2023

It would be hard to think of a Broadway pairing who are capable of such bravura singing and are so at ease in each other's company. The evening they have created is a casual party in cocktail attire. It feels like a throwback to the days of after-show supper clubs where the elite came to meet and mingle with mere mortals. Baldwin and Lazar do serious work with the lightest touch.
Review: The Best Birthday Party of the Year is COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE at 54 BelowReview: The Best Birthday Party of the Year is COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE at 54 Below
April 9, 2023

COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE,  is ostensibly a celebration of her upcoming birthday. But it is so much more than that. It is a celebration of all the fans who have made Maye as loved and respected as she is. It is a two-way avenue of gratitude between an entertainer and those she entertains. It’s hard to say which is more delightful, the songs themselves, which are beautifully sung and acted, or the banter that feels as unscripted as a cocktail party. And Marilyn Maye is the most charming host of her own fête. Two weeks ago she performed with 80 musicians at a sold-out concert at Carnegie Hall. But is this Marilyn, with only herself and her trio, that I prefer. An intimate evening of great songs and good-spirited bonhomie.
Review: LEOLA'S LADYLAND LOUNGE is the Talk Show You Didn't Know You Needed (You Do) at The Green Room 42Review: LEOLA'S LADYLAND LOUNGE is the Talk Show You Didn't Know You Needed (You Do) at The Green Room 42
April 2, 2023

The self-proclaimed 'senior citizen, redneck, lesbian, diva' brought her post-modern talk show to the Green Room 42 last night. It was, as we say in the South, a 'ring-tail tooter' of an evening.
Review: JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? is a Comic Treasure Trove at 54 BelowReview: JENNIFER SIMARD: CAN I GET YOUR NUMBER? is a Comic Treasure Trove at 54 Below
April 1, 2023

From the moment she appeared in the audience singing “One Night Only from Dreamgirls, sliding down a banister like a wacky Mame, you knew you were in for a comedic master class. She is an excellent mimic, a powerhouse singer, and in the end a sensitive and truthful actor. She is living proof of Elaine Stritch’s maxim, “To play comedy you have to be real.” Jennifer Simard is absolutely the real deal.
Review: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. YReview: WHAT'S GOING ON?: SONGS OF CHANGE Hits All the Right Notes at 92nd St. Y
March 30, 2023

A dynamic concert graced the stage of 92NY this past weekend.
share